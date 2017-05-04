Shop My House

× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

Everything—including the kitchen sink—is for sale at a recently remodeled four-bedroom home in Independence, MN this weekend. The 4,400-square-foot home went on the market yesterday for $849,999, but this weekend only, the furnishings and accessories inside the home are also for sale. Beautiful Chaos, a design and renovation company also based in Independence, renovated the house, which now has a main floor master suite, upstairs and downstairs mudrooms, workout room, and a fully finished basement. Although it’s new, the house is infused with modern farmhouse character with upcycled pieces, like the white-washed and white-painted wood floors and walls (saved from the original home), reclaimed barnwood, a salvaged transom window, and a refinished storage cabinet from an Amish farmhouse in Iowa. Generously sized windows let in light from all around and look out to rolling hills of farmland. Rooms are furnished and decorated by Beautiful Chaos and several partners, including Mama’s Happy, with items that are all for sale—from lamps and oversized baskets to sofas and armoires.

Hidden Hillside Home Tour, 2485 County Road 90, Independence. Tickets, available at the door, are $10, with proceeds benefitting Faith’s Lodge. Tonight, May 4, there’s a $20 ticketed VIP event that starts at 6:30 p.m. The event will run noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7. Beautifulchaoscompanies.com