Shop the New European Cottage Pop-Up in International Market Square

For one month only, The Boutique at SW inside International Market Square has been transformed into a European cottage, outfitted in furniture, antiques, and accessories, weathered to just the right patina. The Cottage Collection March takeover is curated by Holly Moore, who is selling the pieces for as long as they last, beginning Feb. 27 through the end of March.

Moore recently moved out of her storefront in Hudson to "test the waters as a resource for interior designers" with her cottage look. The sale includes wooden tables, armoires, wicker and upholstered chairs, painted chests of drawers, rugs, accessories, and art.

The pop-up is open to the public and the trade 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday until March 31. 275 Market St., Suite 287, Mpls., 847-387-3563, hollymooreinteriors.com