She Said, She Said

× Expand Photographs by Josh Grubbs Ann Mathews and Becky Burley After Ann Mathews (standing) moved into Becky Burley’s house, they decided to blend their individual styles in the décor. A reupholstered wing chair and vintage rug juxtapose with the framed Le Smoking print for Vogue Paris. “When I saw it online, I had to have it immediately,” Ann says of the iconic photo. “It’s from a series shot in the ’70s for Yves Saint Laurent showing an androgynous woman—it was really ahead of its time.”

Becky Burley and Ann Mathews might look familiar. Especially if you brunch in the Twin Cities often. This Minneapolis couple likes to brunch. A lot. Especially at Blackbird. Ask them what to order there and they start talking over each other; their mutual devotion to the restaurant is effusive. But ask them their go-to pair of shoes, and you’ll get decidedly different answers. Like many partners in life, they have disparate styles—Becky pairs pencil skirts and high-waisted pants with colorful heels and fur collars. Ann sports black specs, trim-fitting blazers, and rolled jeans with oxfords, sans socks.

Tricks of the Trade A long, linear main living room space proves tricky for furniture arranging. Designer Heather Peterson used a shelter-style sofa to delineate the main seating area from the entry. White walls bring a crisp contrast to rooms with natural woodwork. Coming Home The couple shares the 1925 house near Diamond Lake with Lola the Chihuahua and cats Mr. Meowgi and Cat Stevens.

Their glam-meets-prep looks work well when they go out, but at home, marrying those styles was a challenge. “When Ann moved in about four years ago, she was kind of living here like a bachelor with a box of randoms relegated to the basement,” Becky says.

Becky's Bespoke Room Three bedrooms for two people who didn't need a home office helped Peterson convince Becky to turn one of the spare rooms into her dressing room. "This is a house without a lot of closet space, and Becky's clothes and shoes were all over the house," Peterson says. Walls painted in Benjamin Moore's Melted Ice Cream get a tailored finish with black-trimmed window shades, a steal from Pottery Barn Teen. Also a bargain: IKEA wardrobe racks. The framed photos above a side table are of Becky's (top) and Ann's mothers.

Just before Ann moved in, Becky had begun working with interior designer Heather Peterson, so Peterson started infusing Ann’s personality into the plan by channeling the couple’s individual wardrobes to seamlessly blend their surroundings. “There were specific outfits of Ann’s that gave me a sense of her—the Chuck Taylors, her love of plaid, the fitted blazers,” Peterson says. “She had this clear aesthetic in how she presents herself—they both do.”

The Ann Cave The country club vibe in the basement embraces Ann's love of tennis, using a collection of her rackets as art on one wall, and the series of framed fox hunt photos on another wall. Ann's tennis passion comes from her father, Dave Mathews, a well-known local tennis pro. Ann also loves plaid, so Peterson covered the niche that houses a media console with patterned paper. "I love the green walls—it's like a tennis court green," Ann says. Faux wood ceramic tiles with radiant heat are a cozy, stylish alternative to carpet. The buffalo-check chairs, leopard-print pillows, and '70s-inspired silhouette of the leather sofa are nods to Becky, Peterson says. "You have to think about marrying styles in the pieces that reflect them both," she says.

They started with the basement, known as “The Ann Cave,” though the room still has nods to Becky’s tastes, too. Other rooms came together over the past three years. “Each space in the house is either baseline Ann or baseline Becky, there are just different proportions of the other mixed in,” Peterson says.

Pattern Power The kitchen's refresh came from newly painted cabinets, a radiator that was removed below the window, right, to make more counter and storage space, and ceramic tiles that put the wow factor on the floor. In the entry, below, bold floral wallpaper mimics the drama in the master bedroom, opposite.

In the living room and bedrooms, luxe-looking accessories, jewel-toned furniture, and mirrored and gold accents—echoes of Becky—are tempered with tailored fabrics, black-and-white prints, and menswear-inspired patterns, all pivots to Ann. It’s the yin-yang balance that gives the house its singular style and a place they both love coming home to after a long day. Or just after Sunday huevos rancheros at Blackbird.

Mix and Match Peterson used the bedding as a jumping-off point for the color scheme in the guest bedroom, above. "The color palette, though unusual, is tight," she says. The black headboard, side tables, and wall sconces ground the color and pattern. Striking Schumacher wallpaper pops with the white subway tile in the bathroom.

Seamless Décor

Interior designer Heather Peterson shares pointers about how to combine differing styles at home.

● Consider ways a space can reflect both. In Becky Burley and Ann Mathews’s living room, for example, “the shape of the chairs in front of the fireplace is Becky’s style, but the menswear wool fabric on them is more Ann,” Peterson says.

● Display your shared stories. A wall of photos or art is a great way to have one big statement that reflects a shared history.

● Blended doesn’t have to mean a 50-50 split. “More of the spaces are baseline Becky’s look,” Peterson says, noting Becky lived in the house first and is more interested in interior design.“You can still have a married look in rooms, even if the proportions of the other mixed in is different.”