Shapely Shifts

× Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Private Oasis Private Oasis. Architectural designer Colby Mattson had never designed a Cape Dutch, so he researched the history of South African architecture to get the shape down. “Cape Dutches aren’t typical for this region,” he says. He combined classic architecture with modern elements.

When most people think of Wayzata homes, South African Cape Dutch architecture may not be the first style that comes to mind. But it’s the style interior designer Lucy Penfield and her husband David chose for their new-build Lake Minnetonka–area home, which

Mpls.St.Paul Home & Design featured in our March 2019 issue. (If you missed the story, read it online at mspmag.com/home-and-design/cape-of-many-colors.) The Penfields’ favorite type of architecture happened to be the perfect fit for their long, narrow property. “It took a lot of front-end planning,” says Colby Mattson of Charlie & Co. Design, who designed the architecture for their house. “The home doesn’t have a large footprint, so we wanted them to enjoy all the spaces on the property.”

Since the couple loves to entertain and spend time outdoors, Mattson and landscape designer Scott Ritter of Topo LLC created multiple outdoor “rooms” for parties, happy hours, and moments of solitude, with landscaping that would enhance the architecture. And with the bright teal front door repositioned on the side of the house, another entertaining space appears, and Lucy gets her signature pop of color.

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting High Contrast The fine-grain stucco, traditional to Cape Dutch architecture, is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Simply White. For contrast and drama, the mudroom door is painted a custom charcoal that complements the roof. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting In the Details House numbers from Rejuvenation are placed vertically to play up the modern style. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Wood Wall A stacked-wood wall surrounds the outdoor rooms. “We did this at my house five years ago, and it’s still fine,” Ritter says. “It’ll break down over time, but it’s a cost-effective way to define a space.” × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Pop of Color Lucy wanted the landscaping to be “beautiful but quiet.” She flanked the peacock-blue front door (painted Mallard Green by Benjamin Moore) with banana leaf plants, while Ritter added Russian sage hedges that separate the entryway from the driveway. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Patio for Parties The two-level outdoor party room is inspired by Lucy and David’s travels. Lucy picked up the textiles on trips to Morocco, Sedona, and South America, and the Baltic stone ground evokes North Shore getaway vibes. Prev Next

Architecture

Colby Mattson, Charlie & Co. Design, 212 3rd Ave. N., Ste. 356, Mpls., 612-333-2246, charlieandcodesign.com

Interior Design

Lucy Penfield, Lucy Interior Design, IMS, Ste. 311, Mpls., 612-339-2225, lucyinteriordesign.com

Landscape Design

Scott Ritter, Topo, 530 N. 3rd St., Ste. 401, Mpls., 612-929-2049, topollc.com

Builder

Chris Van Klei, Detail Homes, 651-336-8089, detailhomes.com