Pro to Know: Sarah Martin

× Expand Photos by Spacecrafting Sarah Martin

After stepping back from design services for a few years while she focused on being a mom, entrepreneur Sarah Martin returned to the design world in 2015 when she founded Beautiful Chaos. Her husband eventually joined, adding renovation and construction in conjunction with her interior design, which instills homes with character-adding details both new and old. Recently, Martin collected images from the homes she’s designed to include in her debut book, Divinely Designed: A Beautiful & Functional Home.

What are the key ingredients of getting the Beautiful Chaos look?

There’s a feel that people consistently comment or ask about. They want that warm, inviting, beautiful look, but they want it to function and not just be a photo out of a magazine. It has to be for real life. And that’s really been the philosophy of Beautiful Chaos in general: How do you create that beautiful yet warm and down-to-earth feel in your home.

What do your clients look for in terms of design, functionality, and style?

Being that “beautiful” is in the name, I think that’s how most of our clients would describe they want their home to feel. And beauty is absolutely in the eye of the beholder. So what beauty means to them is what I’m on a quest to figure out and produce for them.

How do you give the homes you design personality?

That is 1000 percent a reflection of our clients.

× Expand Home Designed by Beautiful Chaos Beautiful Chaos gave this newly constructed home in Independence a modern farmhouse vibe.

I heard that you go to different flea markets around the country to add these personal touches, and I’m wondering what that process is like. What do you keep an eye out for?

You’ll notice if you peruse home design accounts on Instagram or Pinterest, you’ll see the same lighting a lot. So when we go to these antique fairs, we can find more unique salvaged lighting—that’s one of our signature elements.

How do you repurpose the items that you find at a flea market?

I think using out-of-the-box thinking—and I know that comes hard for people. That’s why people hire us. But in the book, we give a lot of examples that might get people who struggle to think outside of the box.