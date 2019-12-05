Room & Board and Cambria Team Up

× Expand photo courtesy of Cambria

Here's a collaboration that's sure to please design junkies: Minnesota-based brands Room & Board and Cambria are launching a collection of furniture designed for both residential and commercial spaces. Talk about a dream team.

“This is a classic pairing of like-minded brands joining together to achieve something beautiful, lasting and highly adaptable,” said Mackenzie Weldon, VP of corporate partnerships for Cambria, in a press release. “We look forward to working with such a reputable and forward-thinking brand to reach new audiences and bring Cambria to the marketplace in a new and innovative way.”

Pieces within the collection (called the Pren Collection) dual-purpose for the home and office. Think: dining and conference tables, desks, console and coffee tables, and dining and bar cabinets. All styles feature domestically-sourced walnut or white oak wood bases and one-centimeter of quartz in three iconic Cambria designs: Brittanicca, Brittanicca Gold, and Mersey. Plus, touches that blend form and function like modern, rounded corners, and a scratch and stain resistant, maintenance-free top surfaces that are backed by the Le Sueur-based company's lifetime warranty.

“We’re thrilled to bring together two iconic Midwestern brands,” said Gene Wilson, Room & Board director of vendor management and merchandising, in a press release. “Because of our shared values, this partnership felt like a seamless alignment. Cambria’s signature design capabilities pair perfectly with our modern style and together we’ll raise the bar on livable luxury.”

Pieces within Pren by Cambria and Room & Board range from $3,000 (coffee table) to $5,800 (storage cabinet). Pren will be available online through Room & Board and Room & Board Business Interiors, as well as all Room & Board brick-and-mortar locations (including Edina) starting January 4. 7010 France Ave. S., 952-927-8835