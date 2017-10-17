Home Tour: A 100-Year-Old Cedar Lake Cottage

× 1 of 10 Expand Photographs by Susan Gilmore Engineered wood siding replaced the old siding. × 2 of 10 Expand Homeowner Ross Moeding wanted the English-style Chesterfield leather chairs for the living room. Interior designers Marita Simmons and Krysta Gibbons balanced them with lighter pieces and off-white walls. × 3 of 10 Expand A lantern-style light fixture pairs with black and gray in the dining room. × 4 of 10 Expand Every window in the house is new except for the one in the kids’ bedroom. “There was no way we were getting rid of it,” Lilly says, adding that she and Ross had it restored. Lilly found the idea for the built-in bunk beds (one of two is shown) on Pinterest. × 5 of 10 Expand A French Lacanche range and black walnut cabinet designed to look like an old icebox—but housing the Sub-Zero refrigerator—outfit one side of the kitchen. Floor tiles are salvaged antique French terra cotta. × 6 of 10 Expand Ross built the deep armoire-style cabinets to replace the existing awkward closets in the master bedroom. The ceiling beams mimic those throughout the house but are new steel I-beams—wrapped in stained oak—that provide structural support for the attic playroom. × 7 of 10 Expand The bath’s compartmentalized design (with double sink, make-up vanity, tub/shower, and toilet in their own spaces) helps make it work for the family of four. The home’s second full bath is now under construction in the basement. × 8 of 10 Expand A time capsule hidden in the fireplace hearth contained notes and other ephemera from each of the previous owners. × 9 of 10 Expand Although the deck, just off the kitchen, is new, it follows the same footprint as the one it replaced and is made of no-maintenance composite instead of cedar. × 10 of 10 Expand Ross, a carpenter, and Lilly, an assistant brand manager at General Mills, bought and renovated their home to accommodate their family—including sons Elliot, 5, and Everest, 2—for the long haul. “We bought the house with the plans of never selling it,” Ross says. Prev Next

Ross and Lilly Moeding remember the day they made an offer on a charming old house near Cedar Lake in Minneapolis. “We could see the potential, we put in a full-price offer, and we were really excited,” Lilly says. But she and Ross didn’t get the house. And a few weeks later, the buyers who did tore it down. “We were heartbroken,” Lilly says. Ross and Lilly love old houses. And they’re particularly drawn to ones that need some work.

“I was always set on finding a project house I could make my own,” says Ross, a carpenter whose company, Cabinetry Refined, has been in business for nearly a decade.

A few weeks later, he and Lilly got their second chance: a cottage in the Minikahda Oaks neighborhood of St. Louis Park. The 1927 Pennsylvania farmhouse-style home was in need of a little TLC, something seller Arlyn Anderson—whose family had the house since the late 1950s—openly acknowledged. “They grew up in this house and were sentimental,” Ross says. “They knew we had a genuine love for it and would take it to its roots.” Ross and Lilly’s offer was accepted.

Come to find out, the house had quite the history. Alice Tisdale—who, along with husband Frank, built the house and named it Petit Point—had eloquently described its design in journal entries and magazine articles. She even filled a small time capsule with typed poems, a silver dollar, and other ephemera—a tradition that’s been passed on to new owners ever since. (Besides the Tisdales and Andersons, the only other owners were Richard and Marjorie LeRoy, who bought the home in 1955. Marjorie gained notoriety years later as the divorced and remarried Marjorie Caldwell, who was charged with and later acquitted of murdering her millionaire mother, Elisabeth Congdon, at her Duluth mansion, Glensheen.)

True to their promise, Ross and Lilly took the house back to its roots—making sure it worked for the way they live with their sons, Elliot, 5, and Everest, 2, and their husky, Siena. However, an addition wasn’t in the cards. “I’m no architect, but I don’t know that any addition would do it justice,” Ross says. “I actually think it would compromise it.” Besides, he and Lilly appreciated the home’s cozy (2,900-square-foot) size, scale, and charm. “I’d take a small house with tons of character any day over a house double this size with less character,” he says.

That didn’t mean their work wasn’t cut out for them. After living in the house for a year to figure out its quirks (“If we dove in with the renovation right after we bought it, I probably would’ve kicked myself later,” Ross says), they went to work. Enlisting the help of Ross’s brother Jess Moeding (a contractor), they tore all walls down to the studs to update plumbing, wiring, and insulation and to run the ductwork for a new central heating and air-conditioning system. They enlarged the opening between the kitchen and dining room. And they reworked the second-level bath (the only one near the bedrooms) to more comfortably accommodate their family.

From there, they updated fixtures and finishes—including refinishing the existing oak floors in the living room, installing new fir paneling in the dining room (the old paneling was too brittle to save), and, of course, installing new cabinets and trim throughout. “I wanted to do more stained woodwork, but [interior designers Marita Simmons and Krysta Gibbons] encouraged me to go with painted woodwork, considering the darker paneling and flooring,” Ross says. “My only worry with painted cabinetry was that it doesn’t wear as well—it shows scratches and dents. But I guess with our old house, it’s just character.”

It was character and tradition, after all, that drew Ross and Lilly to Petit Point to begin with. And a big part of living there is making this home their own—mixing fine finishes with the reality of family life. “One of our beautiful cabinets in the living room is filled with Legos top to bottom,” Lilly says with a laugh. She and Ross would have it no other way.