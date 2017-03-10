Restoration Hardware To Build Four-Story Gallery in Edina

Modern furniture and home décor company Restoration Hardware is on the literal up-and-up in Minnesota—it recently announced plans for a four-story, 58,000-square-foot showroom in Edina.

The gallery will be located in the southwest corner of Southdale Center’s parking lot, on France Avenue South and West 69th Street, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. It will feature a café, outdoor terraces, and a rooftop patio—a far cry from its current, smaller shop in the Galleria.

“RH Gallery” concept stores have already taken off in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The freestanding showrooms look more like stately mansions than stores. They often include indoor and outdoor furniture displays and luxe amenities (valet parking while you shop, anyone?).

While there is no word yet on when construction will begin or when the shop could open, Restoration Hardware has its Galleria lease through 2019.