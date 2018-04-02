Repairing the Foundation of your Home

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

If you have a basement that smells or has cracks in the walls you may be in need of our services.

All it takes is one call and we will schedule a time for your free no obligation consultation. No pushing and no over the top pricing that has wiggle room later on. You know what we are talking about. After our thorough investigation, we sit down with you and have a conversation explaining the best course of action for your home and show you a reasonable price for your given solution. Hey, it might even be a project we do not do, like fixing the grading around your home or installing rain gutters. We will let you know instead of trying to sell you a solution you might not need.

A little history of SafeBasements of Minnesota, Inc.?

Jesse Trebil and his family began Jesse Trebil Foundation Systems Inc almost 25 years ago. From its humble origin, Foundation Systems, Inc. has grown into what has become probably the most highly regarded basement waterproofing and foundation repair companies in the business today, SafeBasements, Inc. and SafeBasements of Minnesota, Inc.

Seeing a necessity for improved and safer products Jesse created SafeBasements™. SafeBasements™ is a foundation repair and waterproofing product company. These products are sold only to competent contractors that follow the same high-quality standard which has made SafeBasements of Minnesota, Inc. an innovator in both client satisfaction and product dependability

SafeBasements of Minnesota, Inc. is a family-owned company. We've been waterproofing basements in one form or another since the early 70's. We've put in drain tile and tube systems for the majority of those years. We recognized the necessity for something far better and developed the SafeBasements™ Waterproofing System.

WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR SOLUTIONS:

Basement Waterproofing - We custom design the SafeBasements™ Waterproofing System to meet your specific needs. Once the system is installed, it takes care of itself, with the occasional check to make sure the sump pump is operational.

Bowed Basement Wall Repair - We stabilize and straighten basement walls that have bowed and cracked due to poor grading and expansive soils around your home. We address this problem using the SafeBase™ Wall Anchoring System, the SafeBase™ Waler Wall System, or we use the revolutionary RHINO™ Carbon Fiber Strap System.

Settling Foundation Repair - To address the problem of foundations that have settled vertically or rotated outwardly, we use the SafeBase™ Foundation Piering System. This system utilizes proven engineering methods to secure and stabilize settling foundations. By attaching SafeBase™ Brackets to the footing and hydraulically driving steel columns deep into the ground until they hit bedrock or equal load bearing strata, the weight of your home is shifted to the piers/columns rather than the unstable soil.

Radon Measurement & Mitigation - We are licensed and can test the radon levels in your home, and if necessary, install a mitigation system to bring those radon levels down to an acceptable level. We take the time to look for the best possible solution to try and keep the aesthetics of your home intact.

If you have basement concerns remember to call your friends at SafeBasements of Minnesota, Inc. and set up your free no obligation consultation. After all “Peace of mind is a safe basement!”