Remodeling Tips from DIY Pro Erin Francois

× 1 of 5 Expand Photos by Erin Francois Ken and Erin Francois enjoy a weekend at home with 1-year-old daughter Sylvia. “We want our home to feel comfortable and collected, as well as be a meaningful reflection of our family,” Erin says of their 1936 Tudor duplex in south Minneapolis. × 2 of 5 Expand “In a smaller home, there’s no room for formalities. Everything’s got to pull its weight, or it’s out!” Erin says. × 3 of 5 Expand In the kitchen a pair of slatted sink cabinet doors pay homage to the original home. “We refinished them with new paint and hardware to match the new cabinetry,” Erin says. × 4 of 5 Expand “I love the delicate yet playful woodland design, its Nordic feel, and the unexpected blue color,” Erin says of the nursery’s whimsical-patterned wallpaper by Hygge & West. × 5 of 5 Expand The traditional plaster archway separating the living room and dining room beautifully contrasts with modern touches, like Erin’s DIY wooden bench and Ikea cabinet she remade. Prev Next

Ken and Erin Francois were looking for their first home when they stumbled upon a 1936 Tudor duplex in south Minneapolis. “It was well-loved, it was well taken care of, but it needed a lot of work,” says Erin, the name behind the home blog Francois et Moi, which has nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram (@francois_et_moi).

The first—and largest—item on the to-do list was renovating the original kitchen. With no dishwasher, freestanding appliances, and a single electrical outlet, the couple’s goal was to rework the layout; bring the space into the 21st century with smarter, more efficient technology; and update the look with bright, classic finishes. Since buying the property in July 2015, the couple has also created a paver patio in the backyard, incorporated a pull-down Murphy bed into Erin’s home office space for overnight guests, and designed a nursery for now-1-year-old daughter Sylvia.

“We’re drawn to a mix of several styles: Scandinavian, classic, boho, modern. But no matter the style, I try to keep things simple and functional,” Erin says of the 1,200-square-foot space.

In addition to home projects, like painting the exterior of the duplex, this year Erin will be lending her styling expertise to brands like Relativity Textiles and Arc’s Value Village. “I’m hoping I can do more collaborations with creatives,” she says. “I think it’s really energizing to collaborate with people who are doing cool things in their craft.”

3 DIY Home Hacks

Erin shares some favorite projects from her own home. For step-by-step instructions, visit francoisetmoi.com.

These stencil-and-paint pillow covers pull inspiration from the Mexican Otomi pattern.

This walnut bench was made from raw, reclaimed wood and metal legs.

A floating media console—outfitted with a herringbone wood top—has a built-in feel and allows for plenty of storage.

Sign up for our Home & Design newsletter to get the latest style watch for your home.