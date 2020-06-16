Raising the Barn

× Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Exterior of the barn home Sunny Days. Shelby and Scott Hinshon repainted the barn white and added more windows for natural light and cheery red shingles for character and charm.

Shelby Hinshon has always been drawn to barns and a farmhouse aesthetic. “My grandparents had a farm and lots of acreage,” says Shelby, who is originally from Northeast Minneapolis. “I grew up exploring country life.” When she and her husband, Scott, built their home in a quiet Maplewood cul-de-sac 19 years ago, they fell in love with more than the welcoming neighborhood. Shelby saw the 100-year-old barn just behind her family’s new property and instantly knew it was the missing piece to the family home.

But the older couple who’d lived on the historic farm for decades wasn’t selling—and the timing didn’t feel right for Shelby and Scott. The Hinshons spent the next decade raising four kids and getting to know the farm’s owners—eventually mentioning they would love to purchase the property someday. Then, finally, the farm hit the market, and they bought the land in 2012.

Built around 1900, the barn—the prize of the property—needed a lot of TLC, down to a new foundation and a rebuilt structure. (The farmhouse wasn’t salvageable by the time the Hinshons bought the property, so it was torn down.) But they planned to restore the barn to (better than) its original glory, making it a guest house/entertaining zone for the entire family while keeping its traditional shape and charm.

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Cooped Up “The coop,” as the Hinshons lovingly refer to their small shed (right), is perfect for laying out buffets or setting up live music when the family hosts parties and events at home. A firepit just outside has enough seating for the whole family. But the coop is up next on the renovation schedule: New sliding doors will make it usable year-round, and a fresh coat of paint will brighten it up. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Retro Vibes Shelby fell in love with a cobalt-blue stove, fridge, and hood by Big Chill, from Vent-A-Hood in Hopkins. “I didn’t want anything too plain,” she says. “I wanted something to pop.” × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Retro Vibes A Smeg blender and toaster complete the cheeky retro theme. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Farmhouse Chic Shelby took on most of the barn’s interior design work herself but called in the kitchen pros from Merriment, in Woodbury, to help with the kitchen layout. Oak wood and cool gray tones make the space feel airy yet cozy, and a custom table by woodworker Brian Weber ties the space together. A farmhouse sink and concrete floors with in-floor heat nod to the barn’s rustic origins. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Come on Over The upstairs loft is perfect for hangouts and meetings. “Our 15-year-old tries to fit as many people up there as possible,” Shelby says—though it can comfortably fit around 20 people, thanks to an open floorplan and Room & Board sectional and ottoman. Stained white pine and metal crossbars provide architectural detail. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Quiet Oasis A bedroom, tucked into the silo on the second floor, has a sweet cottage vibe that is more feminine than the rest of the barn. “I wanted to soften it,” Shelby says. A curved barn door plays into the architectural framework. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Washin' Up Galvanized metal and reclaimed wood the Hinshons tore out of the original barn give the bathroom some history (and some sustainability). Prev Next

Elements of the Look

Island pendant

“The concrete light over the table has a nice connection with the flooring,” homeowner Shelby Hinshon says. Island pendant ($748), by Elk Lighting, from Muska Lighting, two metro locations, muskalighting.com

Kitchen chair

Colorful modern chairs are a fun, unexpected twist with a wood farmhouse-style table. Kitchen chair ($195), by Jasper Morrison for Emeco, from ROAM Furniture & Lighting, 2914 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., roaminteriors.com

Cobalt-blue stove

Cobalt-blue stove (price available upon request), by Big Chill, from Vent-A-Hood, 101 Shady Oak Rd., Hopkins, 952-935-0343, ventahoodtc.com