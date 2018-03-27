Q&A with 'Trading Spaces' Host Paige Davis

× Expand Paige Davis

Paige Davis became a household name when TLC’s Trading Spaces hit airwaves in 2000, jump-starting the interest in home improvement and décor shows. After its run in 2008, Davis has kept busy writing books and gracing Broadway stages. Now, the beloved show is back with new episodes and the original cast, with Davis reprising her host role. Catch her headlining the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show, where she’ll answer questions and share ways to rejuvenate your living space.

You have a special connection to Minnesota. Yes, it was in Minneapolis that I fell in love with my husband, Patrick Page, while on the first national tour of Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast.

What’s your background in Broadway? My stage life came long before my television life. I started dancing when I was 14, and Broadway was always my ultimate goal. I did summer stock, regional theater, national tours, and Broadway all before I did Trading Spaces. One of the most wonderful benefits of the success of Trading Spaces is that it raised my profile, so even more stage opportunities came my way.

Trading Spaces holds a special place in the fabric of 2000s pop culture. Did you know the impact it would make? Trading Spaces changed the landscape of TV. We were the first design show to make home improvement fun. And because of that, we didn’t just launch a new genre of television, we created a DIY boon. Of course, we had no idea we’d become such a loved part of pop culture—we just showed up to do two rooms in two days, and capture it all on camera. It’s a ton of work, but we always have fun.

The highly anticipated Trading Spaces reboot is slated for this spring. In what ways will it change or stay the same from the way viewers remember it? The reboot will be extremely similar to the original show. For starters, all six legacy designers have returned: Doug, Hildi, Genevieve, Vern, Laurie, and Frank. Plus, both Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse are on board. We were fiercely protective of the original format. We could all be rather curt, even toward network executives, if we thought something wasn’t being executed the Trading Spaces way. I protect the integrity of the show like a mama bear. My husband always tells me to stay in my lane because I’m not a producer, but we all fought for what we thought was authentic and true.

What is your favorite part of being on Trading Spaces? I love getting to know the homeowners and am always making sure they’re having a blast throughout the process. Our cast is a wonderful group of people I adore; they’re like family. I think that chemistry comes through, and the viewing audience can sense it and enjoy it.

How can homeowners be smarter with their home improvement budget? My number one tip is to take your time. Buy the essential pieces you can’t live without: a mattress, dinner table and chairs, and a sofa—get the necessities and let the rest follow as you find it. Better yet, let the stuff find you! There’s nothing worse than having everything look matchy-matchy with mass-manufactured art. That stunning item that appeared in your travels or when you’re not even looking? That’s the stuff that rich, personalized homes are made of.

What’s a secret you want to tell every new homeowner? You’ll never tire of color, so be more brave. Any color can act as a neutral if it’s paired well. Also, disciplined organization is key when it comes to maximizing small living spaces.

What can attendees expect from your appearance at the Home + Garden Show? I’ll talk about the rise and all the lore behind Trading Spaces. But mostly I expect to answer a lot of questions. So, come armed with questions—this is your chance to ask away! I look forward to meeting everybody.

