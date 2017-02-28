Q&A With Nate Berkus

× Expand Designer Nate Berkus Clockwise from top: Textured Stripe Pillow and Grid Pillow ($29.99 each); Llama Plush ($17.99); Tabletop Pom Pom Storage Bin ($14.99); Marble and Wood Accent Table ($89.99), all by Nate Berkus for Target.

You’re no stranger to collaborating with Target—what is different about your new collections? For each collection we really dig deep into what we think is going to be exciting and fresh for the season. There are a lot of elements and colors in this collection that have never appeared before—one of them being this combination of pale blue, deep teal, and gray—and there’s a huge focus on hand-done, hand-painted ceramic, inlaid wood, and bamboo.

This is your first nursery collection. Was your daughter, Poppy, an inspiration? I would have never attempted to create a nursery collection if I wasn’t a parent. All of those late nights, all of the early mornings, all of the diaper changes—all of that went into this collection. It’s a very thoughtful collection and aesthetically represents what we were looking for, but couldn’t find at the right price point when Poppy was born.

What does Poppy’s room look like? There’s a little bit of whimsy, a little bit of metallic, some color, and some joy—and she’s obsessed with llamas.

Any tips for other first-time parents when it comes to decorating a child’s room? The things you are going to have for years can be an investment. For instance, our changing table is an old midcentury console that we bolted to the wall and just added a changing pad to the top of. When Poppy doesn’t need the changing table anymore, that top will come off and she’ll have a beautiful piece of furniture.

Tell us about your spring home collection, which has a focus on versatile pieces for outdoor and indoor use. People don’t think that ceramic vases, bowls, and trays work outside. They’re completely waterproof, so why not bring the grouping of vases or ceramics from inside your home outside and create a beautiful centerpiece. The more refined decorations create a real environment.

And when unpredictable Minnesota weather hits? I’ve always been a fan of using pillows and throws outside and bringing them inside [when the seasons change]. A decorative basket that’s outside for pool toys can be [repurposed] for firewood. I love the painted wood hurricanes outside, but I also think they’re really incredibly beautiful in the middle of your kitchen table.

What trends are you seeing for spring and summer? What is going to be a great trend coming up is taking a look at your patio cushions, and doing a massive upgrade in terms of textiles. There are so many options now for beautiful outdoor fabrics.