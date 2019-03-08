A Pop-up Art Show That Celebrates Women

× Expand Photo by Tiffany Kokal Golden Rule Vintage Portraits Photo of upcoming gallery installation

The celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8) continues into next week with the opening of a vintage portrait show at Golden Rule in Excelsior. Owner Erin Duininck and art gallery owner Hayley Stoen collaborated on the exhibition that features only women as subjects in paintings, line drawings, and sketches.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt a magnetic pull to portraits,” says Erin, herself a portrait collector. “I am interested in the interior lives of women, and there’s something a good rendering captures so much more fully than a photo can.”

The show features finds from “all corners of the world,” says Hayley, owner of Atelier Collection, a gallery where she sources, restores, and sells original vintage art.

In the past couple of years, collecting vintage portraits of women has resurged. Open just about any shelter magazine, and you’re sure to spot a gallery wall of colorful painted portraits, often of unknown women. For some, it can be a curious type of collecting, hanging a stranger’s portrait inside your home. “I understand not everyone cares to house a portrait of a women they’ve never known,” Erin says. But, in many ways, sisters, mothers, daughters, friends, are all connected, she says. “I am proud to care for the beauties that have come into my life.”

The exhibit opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, and runs for two weeks. 350 Water St., Excelsior, 612-598-2098, shopgoldenrule.com