Pantone Color of the Year: Living Coral

× Expand Photo by Spacecrafting

If you need something to pull you out of your winter doldrums, look no further than Pantone’s Color of the Year.

The authority on color recently announced the trendsetting hue we can expect to see pop up on everything from apparel to home décor in 2019: Living Coral. Chosen for its ability to add warmth, nourishment, comfort, and buoyancy to our ever-changing environment, the orange-pink tone “is a nurturing color that appears in our natural surroundings and, at the same time, displays a lively presence within social media.”

“Color is an equalizing lens through which we experience our natural and digital realities, and this is particularly true for Living Coral,” says Pantone Color Institute executive director Leatrice Eiseman. “With consumers craving human interaction and social connection, the humanizing and heartening qualities displayed by the convivial Pantone Living Coral hit a responsive chord.”

To find out how Minnesotans can use this color in their own decorating schemes, we tapped the advice of two local interior designers.

Lisa Peck, LiLu Interiors

“LiLu loves coral because it is happy and uplifting, while adding a sophisticated twist to a space! It’s happy but not child-like. We often use coral combined with blues and greens for a soft, nature-related palette. Or for a more sophisticated, urbane look, combine it with a warm gray. Finding a print or rug with some coral is a great way to incorporate this trending color into your space. Accessories such as vases, lamps, and boxes are a low-investment way to try coral. If you really love coral, consider a bolder move like reupholstering a chair or painting your front door in a beautiful shade of the hue.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of LiLu Interiors

Jodi Gillespie, Jodi Gillespie Interior Design

Jodi Gillespie believes the vibrant color is best used in small doses, such as on an accent wall, in accessories, and in smaller spaces, like the closet-turned-guest bath she designed in a 1936 home (top image). “With a bold color like Living Coral, in Minnesota, a little will go a long way,” she says. Additionally, “remember, wood tones are a part of the overall color palette and shouldn’t be ignored. When considering a project’s relatively easy ‘changeable’ colors on walls or textiles, for example, I remind clients that their fixed surfaces on doors, trim, and flooring have a significant influence on the best color choices for their space.”