Ottoman Empire

The modern ottoman refuses to be put in a box because, well, for starters, it is one. But its purposes span well beyond your typical pretty, tufted piece of furniture: It can be a backless couch, a glorified footstool, or even a decorative storage space.

“The ottoman can be seen as a luxury item to some, but I see it as a household staple,” says Ashley Green, owner of Green Thumb Etc. Studio. “They’re so utilitarian; with more people embracing a simpler lifestyle, the ottoman is a place to gather, sit close to your friends and family on floor cushions, and get cozy.”

Top it with a chic tray to give your candles a home. Work some shelving beneath it to hold your magazines. Or use it as a statement piece to anchor the living room.

“One of the takeaways we hope you’ll walk away with is to consider upcycling your coffee table into an ottoman,” says Danielle Rode, owner of Upsy-Daisy. “If it’s the right size for your space, why not repurpose it into an ottoman that suits your style and needs?”

