Once Upon a Wallpaper

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Jennifer Jorgensen and Kate Worum of SheShe

You’ve heard the mantra: What happens at the cabin, stays at the cabin. But that’s not the case for interior architect Jennifer Jorgensen and illustrator Kate Worum. Earlier this year, the two friends took a whirlwind trip to Crosslake, where they decided to document their friendship in a toile-like illustration. “It tells the story of women helping women,” says Jorgensen, who developed an instant friendship with Worum when they collaborated on custom wallpaper for last year’s American Craft Council show. “People had such a dramatic reaction to that wallpaper,” says Jorgensen. “It was polarizing.”

The duo, invigorated by their new design, decided to capitalize on that momentum, and SheShe was born. The custom wall art company combines Jorgensen’s keen eye as a designer with Worum’s talents as an illustrator to create patterns that are specific to each homeowner. “We want the brand to be somewhat emotional,” Jorgensen says. “Every custom [piece] has some sort of a story.”

Worum and Jorgensen meet with clients to discuss their hopes for each install before presenting options done in pen, pencil, and watercolors. They use standard wall paint to transpose their creation to the wall.

So far, SheShe has created five patterns, with more planned. And while each design is hand-painted—“it allows our personalities to come out,” Jorgensen says—the hope is to eventually create prints that can be mass-produced. But for now, Jorgensen and Worum are enjoying the excitement of their new venture. “Half the time we’re sitting there, working together, just giggling,” Jorgensen says. “This is a chance for us to be bold, strong women, and own it.”

bysheshe.com