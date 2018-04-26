Office Envy Alert: Marvin Windows and Doors Reveals New Eagan Space

× 1 of 7 Expand Photos by Spacecrafting × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Marvin Windows and Doors Prev Next

A 12-foot wall in the office breakroom—excuse us, lounge—visually tells the story of Marvin Windows in the company’s newly renovated offices in Eagan.

Covered in a custom paper by SheShe, the folkloric design imbeds the company’s signature yellow rose among Nordic icons, like North star, deer, and loons. Other spaces within the new open-concept office are equally chic, echoing design details more often found in home interiors.

Christine Marvin, director of corporate strategy and design, describes the look as “Modern Nordic meets Lake of the Woods.” Lake of the Woods is in Warroad where the company headquarters are located.

The window and door manufacturer used the renovation as an way to showcase some of its products, including the black wood and clad glass Lift and Slide doors, which frame a large conference room within the otherwise open office. The Marvin Scenic Door is part of another wing that opens wide to an outdoor patio, allowing employees to work alfresco even while technically still inside. There’s also the Cabin, framed out in white painted wood and adorned with an antler chandelier, where co-workers can gather—but not reserve—the space for meetings.

The impetus behind the renovation was to create “me and we” spaces for employees to work in an open environment but also tuck away in a phone booth or a small or larger conference room when needed. The design team looked to other companies like Airbnb, Pinterest, and Herman Miller for research and inspiration.

In addition to SheShe, other Minnesota-based businesses also have their stamp in the office, including Shea Design, the firm that led the design, Greiner Construction, Wood from the Hood, and Cambria.

