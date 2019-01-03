A Sit-Down with Kevin O'Connor of 'This Old House'

× Expand via Kathleen O'Connor Kevin O'Connor

Kevin O'Connor will be appearing at the 2019 Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show at U.S. Bank Stadium. Catch him on the Main Stage on Friday, January 25, at 2 p.m. and Saturday, January 26 at 11 a.m.

Since its humble debut in 1979, This Old House remains practically unchanged all these years later. In this day and age where home improvement television has become a pop culture phenomenon in its own right, to what would you credit its longevity and success?The funny answer is that people keep buying old houses and they keep falling apart! (Laughs) But really, it’s an authentic, documented look into what we do with these homes, paired with good, trusted advice. If you stop and think about all the other shows out there, the house serves as more of a backdrop to a real estate transaction or some sort of drama—ours is educational in that we try to teach and empower homeowners to learn skills, techniques, and lessons that they can apply in their own situations. Our show has never deviated from the initial concept; we have real contractors carrying out this work who run their own businesses when they’re not filming. That’s what’s kept us on the air and if you pull the ratings, you’ll see that it’s still the most watched. People keep coming back to it.

I understand that prior to your hosting gig, you were a longtime banker. Can you share the backstory on how those worlds collided? I grew up watching the show with my dad, and I was always hands-on with buildings things—tree houses, forts, typical boy things. When my wife and I got married, we both wanted to buy a fixer-upper. When we got one, we spent months taking cold showers by flashlights. Easter dinner was Chinese take-out on the floor. And as we were putting the house together, there was a historical detail we couldn’t quite replicate, so I wrote in to the magazine asking if they had advice for us. My letter went to a producer and he contacted me, saying that the crew wanted to film a segment at my house to address my question. When they said they were bringing Tom [Silva] to the house I was like, I’m in—I’d love to pick his brain! So that all came and went, and I thought that was that. A month later, the producer called back and asked if I wanted to be the host of the show. It was legitimately unbelievable. I thought, well, why not? I could always go back to banking if I needed to. What they saw in me was the quintessential homeowner; a young person with just enough interest to work with his hands, but not good enough to get the job done correctly. It was the perfect screen test … serendipitous, really.

What’s an interesting way that people are reimagining their homes? Outdoor spaces as living spaces continues to trend. People aren’t just building decks and patios to make the inside-outside connection—they’re really stepping it up and turning them into functioning rooms. We’re seeing sconces and string lights that decorate tree branches, waterproof floor lamps that illuminate the grounds ... in other words, the outside as its own living room. And of course, the smart home is here to stay; it’s not just about hitting the lights with the swipe of a button, we’re even able to monitor our heating and cooling systems remotely.

What are some of the biggest DIY takeaways you’ve learned from your time on this show that the average homeowner can benefit from? One of the maxims I’ve developed is that it’s good for things to take twice as long and cost twice as much as you anticipate. Not in a discouraging kind of way, but to set expectations. If you go into a project expecting it to be fast and cheap, it’s going to be frustrating and expensive for you long term. Managing expectations is important because when it comes to fixing things, there are so many unknowns, so budget accordingly. Another one is that people can do way more than they think they can. Construction seems complicated but it’s really an accumulation of small, simple tasks, like putting up a beautiful painted wall in your house with outlets. You can do way more than you think you can—have the electricians make the connections. Fight as hard as you can to get the best professionals to work for you. Pay a little more, be more patient for their schedules to free up. You’re inviting a stranger into your house to tear apart and rebuild your space. You’d never allow a low-cost surgeon to cut you open, so why would you allow a low-cost guy open up your home and dig around?

What can we expect from your appearance at the show? I’ll be giving attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the current season in celebration of our 40th anniversary. There are two projects we’re working on, and I’ll be digging deep into them with the audience: one is a net-zero bungalow in Rhode Island, which will have a strong focus on energy efficiency and technologies; the other is a mid-century modern in Massachusetts that was built in 1957. There’s a love-hate relationship we’re going to play with: we’ll be doubling the space, renovating it, and retaining its mid-century integrity. From there, we’ll be turning it over to questions, including questions about their own homes.