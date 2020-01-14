Nordic Noir

× Expand Edina home An Edina home (shown from the back exterior) is painted in French Beret by Benjamin Moore. “It was inspired by various Nordic and Scandinavian projects that differentiate from the ever-growing white-painted homes of the Country Club neighborhood,” says Colby Mattson of Charlie & Co. Design, the architecture firm that worked with Elevation Homes on the house.

When architect Joy Martin presented paint options to the owners of Minnesota BBQ Co. in Northeast Minneapolis, charred wood wasn’t far from everyone’s minds. “They were totally into it right away,” Martin says of their color pick, Caviar by Sherwin-Williams, which evokes burnt wood and fire. “It has a wonderfully rich depth to it and changes subtly as the light of the day changes, but without turning blue or brown.”

David O’Brien Wagner of SALA Architects says black complements the landscape. “The notion of darkness, for me, is about what I’m responding to in my environment,” he says. “The landscape comes to the forefront.”

Colby Mattson of Charlie & Co. Design says black can be used to offset or highlight an architectural feature. For example, on a tight urban lot, Mattson painted the back half of the home black so it visually receded into a backdrop of trees. “The black siding also complemented the dark windows and trim throughout the entire house,” he says.

Get the Look

Sherwin-Williams Caviar: Deep rich black that doesn't turn blue or brown as the light changes.

Sherwin-Williams Sealskin: A dark black-brown is a good alternative to stark black.

Benjamin Moore Black Knight: The black that looks dark green in sunlight, used by blogger Alison Allen on her cabin.

Tips to Know

"Paint your top three choices of the color on each side of the house. Let it sit a day or two and evaluate."—Architect Joy Martin

"Black might show damage or texture more easily than other colors. It also ages faster, meaning you need to repaint it more often."—Joy Martin

"In lieu of paint, consider charred wood (known as shou sugi ban). It’s rich in tone but gives the home a natural aspect."—Architect David O’Brien Wagner