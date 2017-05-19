Vintage Shop Opens in Fulton

× Expand Mustard Moon and The Rider is open at 50th and Xerxes in Minneapolis.

A mother and son duo who share a love of old opened a new store at 50th and Xerxes this week, adding another stop to the already bustling neighborhood of vintage, antique, flea market, and thrift stores in the Fulton neighborhood. Jane and Mitch Hall greeted many shoppers by name who visited Mustard Moon and The Rider during this week’s grand opening—they already have established followers from Jane’s occasional store at Shop 501 & Co. in Chaska.

× Expand Mother and son (Jane and Mitchell Hall) are the owners of the newly opened shop Mustard Moon and The Rider.

The new shop, located in the former Piccadilly Prairie space, is chockablock with Jane’s finds of old painted portraits, furniture, garden goods, ephemera, and other oddities you never knew you needed alongside Mitch’s passions for old-school military, motorcycle, and natural history. The store also sells industrial-meets-farm-style lighting, art, and other objects made from repurposed materials by Patrick Stinnett of Robinwood Reclaim. Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 5014 Xerxes Ave. S., Mpls.