New View: A Modern Take on a Century-Old Home

Photos by Steve Henke Textural wooden tables made in Minneapolis by Ian Grant warm the palette of white and gray. New flooring and Carrara marble opens the kitchen into a light, bright space. The Knoll barstools are covered in Studio Art leather. Photo by Kory Kevin The master bedroom's integrated bed and side tables keep the space simple and chic. A custom wooden mirror in the master bathroom was a happy mistake made by a subcontractor after the original piece walked off the job. Photo by Kory Kevin Off the master is a private porch overlooking Lake of the Isles. Photo by Kory Kevin An old three-season porch was knocked down to create this custom shoe closet. At the top of the staircase is an iconic portrait of Henry Kissinger by Steve Pyke. Homeowner Karin Phillips in her courtyard with rescue dog Valentina. Original windows and ironwork surround the fireplace wall where a Rauschenberg piece hangs above the fireplace. The front view of the 1909 classic cottage.

“That’s such a happy house!” is what Karin Phillips used to say while driving around Lake of the Isles, eyeing this 1909 white corner gem. Having lived in a formal home on Mount Curve for 12 years, Phillips was eager for a refresh and scooped up this “glorified cottage” in 2014. Taking time to make it her style, she enlisted Streeter & Associates, who she’d worked with in the past, along with Rehkamp Larson Architects to renovate and reconfigure the home in a modern way. Interior designer Martha Dayton helped Phillips refine the clean, eclectic style she was craving.

“This is a departure from the other house, which was warmer with cushier furniture,” Phillips says. “I was in the old house for a very long time and thought, if you’re going to do something new, do something new!”

Envisioning straight lines and open spaces, Phillips’s new place is free from fluff and frills. Inside the 3,500-square-foot, century-old home, you’d think you were in a modern new build. Wider doors and larger windows amp up the natural light and lake views, completely opening up the living room and newly streamlined marble-clad kitchen.

“Craftsmanship was critical,” says Bob Near, senior design and renovation manager at Streeter & Associates. “In an old house like this, creating a modern interior is much more difficult than a traditional one, as you can’t hide anything behind moldings and casings. Clean lines require very precise skills.”

The original vestibule in the front entry wasn’t touched, but a striking urchin-like ceiling light kicks off the unexpected, sophisticated look throughout. To keep the outdoor lake view in focus, the backdrop is entirely neutral in whites and grays and tans.

“I’m not a color person—all of my art is the only color,” Phillips says.

Dayton mixed Phillips’s art collection with ethnic pops and fresh design winks, such as a “WTF” pillow in the guest room. Neutral walls sport anything from a black-and-white Rauschenberg to a hot pink neon sign that reads “HOPE YOU’RE HAPPY NOW.” In the sunlit-drenched living room, wooden architectural tables—made locally by Ian Grant—mingle with fuzzy Tibetan lambs’ wool ottomans. The effect is textural, warm, layered, and cozy, but unmistakably modern.

“She wanted a clean, crisp aesthetic that was comfortable and homey—a refuge,” Dayton says.

For the master, the team knocked into an old three-season porch to make way for what Dayton calls “every woman’s dream”—a custom closet that holds dozens of shoes and bags. The adjacent bedroom bears no standalone furniture except for a reading chair. Grant designed the master headboard with integrated bedside tables, giving a modern thread of simplicity that extends straight into the bathroom, where the strung pendant bulbs add a playful touch.

Daughters Daniela and Pia put a spin on their own spaces, rebelling against all the white in the prettiest way possible. They had no rules (something Phillips enjoyed herself as a kid) when it came to decorating their loft-like third floor. Daniela did a repro of her old room, reusing her hand-stamped Mexican headboard, while Pia painted her room light blue with a chalkboard alcove so she could literally write on the walls.

“Bright and happy” is how Phillips feels in her old-meets-new dream home, proving that minimalism can induce calm and excitement at the same time. “I pinch myself every day that I got this!” she says. “This is a very quiet house—when you walk in, it’s like, ‘Ah, I’m here.’”

Architect: Pat Mackey, Mackey Malin Architects, 5200 Washburn Ave. S., Mpls., 612-220-6190, mackeymalin.com // Builder: Don Gooley, G3 Development Corporation, 4215 Sheridan Ave. S., Mpls., 612-386-8841