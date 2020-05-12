Local Scouting: Neal Peterson's MN Mandala

× Expand Photos by Neal Peterson Neal Peterson's Minneapolis Mandala

Neal Peterson’s passion is making the world fit together.

The local artist creates urban mandalas based on cities around the world. Using hundreds of photographs he takes, Peterson turns pieces of the images into a kaleidoscope of geometric shapes that are made into wall art, notebooks, and carpets.

“I became drawn to Tibetan sand mandalas and started to see cities in that way,” Peterson says.

He started with Mexico City, then created Minneapolis. Peterson creates the designs by arranging a collage of photos in a repeating circular pattern, often adding hidden images or Easter eggs inside.

Find his work at nealpeterson.com.