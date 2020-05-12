Local Scouting: Neal Peterson's MN Mandala

Photos by Neal Peterson
Neal Peterson's Minneapolis Mandala
Neal Peterson’s passion is making the world fit together.
The local artist creates urban mandalas based on cities around the world. Using hundreds of photographs he takes, Peterson turns pieces of the images into a kaleidoscope of geometric shapes that are made into wall art, notebooks, and carpets.
“I became drawn to Tibetan sand mandalas and started to see cities in that way,” Peterson says.
He started with Mexico City, then created Minneapolis. Peterson creates the designs by arranging a collage of photos in a repeating circular pattern, often adding hidden images or Easter eggs inside.
Find his work at nealpeterson.com.
Detail of Neal Peterson's Minneapolis Mandala
Detail of Neal Peterson's Minneapolis Mandala
Artist Neal Peterson’s Minneapolis mandala is made from a collage of repeating photos depicting iconic parts of the Minneapolis cityscape, including Spoonbridge and Cherry and the Foshay Tower.