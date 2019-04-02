Moving On: How to Alleviate Common Fears When Selling Your Home

× Expand opendoor

It’s where your kids took their first steps. The backyard where you planted your first garden. The entryway where you coerced your teenager to stand still for prom pictures. The home you had always dreamed of, that you scrimped and saved to afford and where you built your life. And now, you’re selling it.

Most sellers will spend the next few months waiting for a buyer to come around – painting over the walls that reflect your children’s personalities with a more neutral palette, keeping your house immaculate in case an unexpected showing comes up, and staging the home in a way that it no longer feels like your safe space. But an increasing number of homeowners are looking to new alternatives, like Opendoor.

Opendoor has created a way to sell your home without the traditional process and hassle. You request an offer online by entering your home’s address and providing a few key details. Within days, you’ll receive a detailed offer from Opendoor based on market data and seller information. You review the offer, sign the contract, and you’re on your way to closing! After a free home assessment, any home repair fees can be deducted from the final payment, and then you’re free to close on your own timeline. No staging. No repairs. No scramble to move.

The data suggests Opendoor can be more convenient and more economical than the traditional model. Selling to Opendoor currently carries an average service charge of 6.5%, which is comparable to the standard real estate commission in many areas, and brings with it a more streamlined experience, giving sellers the option of a shorter closing timeline and the ability to prevent overlapping mortgages. And the company’s continuous growth means you will soon be able to enjoy this stress-free model in even more U.S. cities.

This quick process might seem impersonal, but Opendoor’s customers have found that the human element is more than present. The company understands that selling your home is an emotional time and that sometimes you just need the chance to say your goodbyes.

Homeowner Robin Race shared her story of saying goodbye…and the one item that she simply couldn’t part with, the door to her kitchen pantry.

Robin and her family purchased their home in 1998. Immediately, she knew that the pantry door was the perfect place to record her children’s heights as they grew. When she recently sold her home to Opendoor, she spoke with her daughter about leaving. “Mom, get the pantry door,” her daughter insisted.

Time was running out; the movers had already come, and the final walkthrough was taking place in just a few hours. Still, Robin worked hard to fulfill her daughter’s wish. She reached out to Opendoor, explained the situation and said that she would be willing to pay the expense to retrieve the beloved door. Robin was shocked when she was told not to worry about it, that she could simply take the door. “I got choked up,” she said. “It was a big deal for me.”

Once Robin had retrieved the door, she realized that although she had saved it at the behest of her daughter, it was Robin herself who had needed it all along. The memories the door represented were such an integral part of the home she had just bid farewell to, and she knew that she would be forever grateful for bringing a small part of that history to her new home.

“The response I got, and the compassion, it was just a sweet, sweet story for us.”

Opendoor understands the emotions behind selling your home, and they strive to make the experience as smooth as possible. Selling your home is filled with what ifs. Opendoor hopes to negate them.

Testimonials

Adam Leon

"Opendoor's offer came in right near our appraisal, but we never had to list the house or do showings. For the kind of value Opendoor gives you, it's just a no-brainer."

Laura & Jim Boldin

"We have 2 kids, 3 dogs, and a new baby on the way. By selling our home to Opendoor, we didn't have to keep it show-ready and everything was taken care of."

Nikki & Pierre Penda

"I have a lot of emotions around change, and leaving the house was hard, but selling to Opendoor was so easy."

Bernie Lake

"I'll always have a warm spot for Opendoor because it really made my difficult situation easy. And the fact that there was no obligation made me feel so comfortable."

