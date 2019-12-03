Mountain Modern

× Expand Photo by Chad Holder The Folstad family The Folstad family: the couple, Noel and Kassina, with their daughter, Ollie (4). Not pictured: son Mika (17) and daughter Lennon (12).

Kassina Folstad grew up on an unassuming cul-de-sac in Mahtomedi, Minnesota, where family members helped build one another’s houses—including the house she lived in. “[My uncles] built probably a third of the houses on that block,” she says. The family eventually began building log homes. “When I was 9, we built our cabin. There’s video footage of me on the second story of the cabin, hammering in the subfloor with my cousin.”

"I basically don’t do color in my own house, with the exception of red in vintage rugs."

More than a decade later, building and remodeling is in Kassina’s DNA. She bought her first house on Grand Avenue in St. Paul when she was 25, ripping off the roof and adding a second story when she wasn’t working at her full-time job at an advertising agency. Years later, she spotted and eventually bought an early 1900s modified duplex near the University Club and nestled along a hidden switchback road in St. Paul.

“It’s like you’re in the mountains. It’s this total cabin in the middle of the city with views of downtown and the Mississippi River,” she says. “The house was horrific, but the location was insane.”

"In my bathroom, every square inch—except for the ceiling—is covered in a material."

That rundown duplex turned into her forever home, where she is raising a family with her husband, Noel. In 2015, the couple’s daughter Ollie was born, but not without complications, and that was when Kassina decided she couldn’t go back to juggling home and a career in advertising. She decided to launch her own business, OLLIE architecture + interiors, so she could go full-time doing what she’s always enjoyed in her off-time.

What started as a business that combined light remodeling and staging quickly turned into something bigger. “We were already doing $100K remodels within that first year,” she says.

"I love repurposing and vintage because that is what I think tells a story."

Today, Kassina takes on about a dozen remodeling projects each year for clients—her favorites being the ones, like her own home, that need a complete overhaul. “Re-envisioning the entire space—that’s my jam,” she says.

× 1 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Dining Room The makeover of the Folstads’ forever home involved removing seven walls to create an open area that includes a new entry, kitchen, and dining (pictured) and living rooms. × 2 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Bunk Bed × 3 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Stairwell × 4 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder A Step Up The exposed-beam treads on the stairs that lead up to the lofted office cap off built-ins that are hidden behind handle-less paneled doors. “All the cracks of the wood panels line up,” Kassina says. “We wanted them to hide away.” × 5 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Kitchen Kassina installed a ridge beam and vaulted the ceilings in her kitchen to build a hood wall that wows. The entire wall and hood are covered in glazed square tiles. × 6 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Living Room The floors throughout the house are a mix of reclaimed hardwoods that Kassina had milled into flooring, sealed with a natural oil. “If you put poly on reclaimed wood, you ruin it,” she says. × 7 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Kitchen Three skylights shine natural light into the kitchen. The Ferrari-red Bertazzoni range was painted by the car factory in Maranello, Italy. Kassina hand painted the black cabinetry (Black Basalt by Ralph Lauren) to give it a textured feel. × 8 of 20 Expand Open Plan Living The house was a modified duplex that underwent four additions over the years by previous owners. OLLIE architecture + interiors completely changed the home’s layout, removing walls, framing in outdoor decks, and raising rooflines to increase the size of the main floor living area. Switching the staircase around so that the back side faced the entry allowed room for a closet. × 9 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Mounted Modern The deer head that hangs in Kassina’s master bedroom was a gift from her dad for her 30th birthday. “It’s easy for men to like my aesthetic because it’s very masculine,” she says. × 10 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Master Bath The master bath mixes textures and antiques, including an old faucet turned tub filler from a school on the East Coast. × 11 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder A Respite Repurposed Kassina turned the former living room into the master bedroom, adding bricks that are reclaimed street pavers she had milled into veneers and adhered to the wall here and in the master bath (right). A glass double-door wood armoire was fit into a built-in niche opposite the bed. × 12 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Master Bath Kassina repurposed old materials to build the master bath vanity for $20. The front molding is from a local hotel, and the legs are part fence post and part table legs. × 13 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Ollie's Bedroom Ollie’s built-in bunk beds with peek-out windows, built-in shelves (not pictured), and drawers maximize storage and cozy comfort in a small space. × 14 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Lofted Office Perks A sliding wood door (and sign) from a nearby factory add instant history and character to the upstairs office. “I had it for five years and built the whole office around that factory door,” Kassina says. The room’s shared his-and-her desk overlooks the backyard and tiny building where Noel works on his banjos. In addition to her remodeling business, Kassina shares behind-the-scenes stories about her renovation projects plus shares advice along the way via her popular Insta account, @ollieinteriors. × 15 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder "Tiny Man Building" Kassina designed the “tiny man building” for her husband, Noel, who sheds his job in corporate finance here where he makes and plays banjos. “I wanted it to look like an ampitheater” for backyard concerts, Kassina says. × 16 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Living Room “I never want any of my spaces to feel like you can’t curl up on the couch and have a bunch of family over,” Kassina says. × 17 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Storied Style The house is layered with repurposed and vintage pieces. “Every single wall in my house is covered with a texture,” Kassina says. “It’s those elements and key pieces that make that space feel cozy and tell a story.” When an area needs art that Kassina can’t find, she makes it herself, like the hallway’s hanging canvas (pictured). × 18 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Design in the Details Kassina created an instant light fixture in her master bedroom by knotting strands of light bulbs. × 19 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Design in the Details The main entrance, is located on the side of the house. × 20 of 20 Expand Photo by Chad Holder Design in the Details The main entrance, is located on the side of the house, where leafy grapevines envelop a pergola-covered pathway. Prev Next

