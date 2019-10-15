Mood Forecast for 2020: Optimistic, Earthy, and Bold

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Interior designers' go-to paint company, Benjamin Moore, named First Light (2102-70) the 2020 color of the year. The blush hue with hazy gray undertones is a slightly less chirpy millennial pink, though the company defines its "it" color as optimistic: "a soft, rosy hue blooming with potential" that lies between warm and cool.

Meanwhile, other paint companies recently revealed their colors of the year, including Behr, which went Back to Nature (S340-4) with a meadow-inspired green. Sherwin Williams' choice is Naval (SW 6244), and PPG describes its 2020 inky blue Chinese Porcelain (PPG1160-6) as a nod to escapism.

The mother of all predictors, Pantone, is typically the last word on the subject, but doesn't reveal its choice until early December. You'll recall the trend forecasting company named Living Coral (16-1546) 2019's defining hue.

Check out how variations of the 2020 colors have played out in our local design scene.