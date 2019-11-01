Money on the Rooftop: How Solar Can Help You Save Money

A home solar installation can help you build equity and gain independence from utilities. That’s because you’ll own the solar panels that are installed in your home, either through direct purchase or financing. The value of those panels will be included in all future assessments of your property.

Here’s the good economic news: Once the cost of the solar panels and their installation have been paid for, all energy savings will accrue directly to you for as long as the system is in place.

Independence

For many homeowners, the significant appeal of solar panel installation is accessing a method of energy production located on their property, eliminating the need to pay someone else. There are many independent-minded solar panel owners who resist the idea of giving equity away to monopolies and corporations. For them, a great appeal of solar is the way it allows energy dollars to stay on-property, not go to someone else

Eco-friendly spending

For those who are more eco-minded, there is the desire to refrain from buying dirty coal, often from out-of-state, or other resources that don’t align with core values. With solar energy, dollars can be directed in other ways, allowing a solar panel owner to keep that money right on the rooftop.

Financial energy independence

Home solar is an option that helps homeowners achieve real independence—not just off-the-grid, but financially too, once they’ve invested in an infrastructure and can physically own the energy-generating equipment of solar panels.

