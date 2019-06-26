Modern Americana

A newly built home in Lake Elmo blends rustic qualities with a sense of refined restraint. It also has a few unexpected turns, including a “rainbow room,” requested by the couple’s 6-year-old, that Mom and Dad could live with, too.

by

When college sweethearts Brian and Gretta Eder built their new family home in Lake Elmo, their decisions were less about what they could do and more about what they didn’t want to do. Adjacent to a park reserve, the land allowed for a sprawling footprint and sky-high rooflines. But that’s not the couple’s style. 

“We didn’t need to have 23 peaks in our house,” Brian says. “We wanted it to be simple and clean, something that would age well with our family.” 

The simple forms of the modern farmhouse come from mostly white walls and black-trimmed windows, which contrast with dark wood floors. That understated background let interior designer Brooke Voss layer in color, pattern, and texture to varying degrees. 

Saddle-brown leather chairs and vintage Turkish and Persian rugs look as though they were collected over time. The pieces will weather well with practical, kid- and pet-proof sofas and chairs. 

There’s a balance, Voss says, to creating a lived-in look that’s also stylish and classic. “One of our biggest goals was to not have the place feel like it was time-stamped,” she says. “It’s about adding in some details that feel a little bit old and some that feel sort of new and crispy.”

On Display

On Display

“Not everybody can live in a kitchen that has open shelving, but these homeowners are fantastic at that,” interior designer Brooke Voss says. “They like to see their beautiful dishes and collections.”

Gather 'Round

Gather 'Round

Homeowners Brian and Gretta Eder cook and entertain often. The kitchen’s hardy materials stand up to the action with Carrara marble countertops, dark-grouted white subway tiles, and hand-scraped and beveled hickory floors. CB2 leather bar stools warm the island and perimeter cabinets painted in Benjamin Moore’s Kendall Charcoal.

Perfect Partners

Perfect Partners

Rustic and modern is the striking combo in the dining room. The solid reclaimed lumber table by The Old Wood Co. in North Carolina is surrounded by sleek black chairs by Donghia. A striped Jaipur rug mimics the surrounding white walls and black trim.

Dream Build

Dream Build

The Eders commissioned BCD Homes in White Bear Lake to create their modern farmhouse, sited near a lake and woods in Lake Elmo. The standing-seam metal roof and black-trimmed windows by Marvin Windows and Doors add some edge.

Warm Welcome

Warm Welcome

A wide-open entry gives way to the dining room and view to the woods out back. A faux fur–covered bench from Etsy, a grid of framed feather art from Ciel Loft & Home, and a vintage rug from Aubry Angelo create a modern ranch look.

Light and Bright

Light and Bright

A pitched ceiling and large windows bring in natural light to the sunroom. The cobalt blue sofa and brown leather chairs are from Room & Board. The rug is from Dash & Albert. “Just as much as I like to think about where to add a dose of color, I’m also thinking about where to add texture,” Voss says.

Wall Flowers

Wall Flowers

A powder room is a space where “you can go a little crazy,” Voss says, referencing the bright green floral print the Eders chose from Anthropologie. The paper’s pattern or color “should have the same feeling or same vocabulary as the house, but it doesn’t necessarily have to match the other rooms perfectly.”

Color Wheel

Color Wheel

When 6-year-old Beatrice requested her “rainbow room,” Voss came up with a compromise that pleases both daughter and her parents: Anthropologie’s Blazing Poppies wallpaper. The pattern is fun and youthful but is sophisticated enough to grow into.

Interior design: Brooke Voss, Brooke Voss Design, 707 N. 3rd St., Mpls., 763-227-0008, brookevossdesign.com // Builder: BCD Homes, 4457 White Bear Pkwy., Ste. C, White Bear Lake, 651-274-1894, bcdhomes.com