The Minnesota School of Botanical Art Celebrates 20th Season

× Expand photographs by Debra Van De Weghe Marilyn Garber Botanical artist Marilyn Garber, founder of the Minnesota School of Botanical Art, left a career in marketing 20 years ago to pursue her passion.

On a sunny Saturday morning, six women huddle around Marilyn Garber’s classroom table at the Longfellow House, near Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis. As Garber, a botanical artist, carefully opens a section of newspaper in her plant press to reveal a flattened fern frond, the room collectively gasps.

“Oh, that’s just gorgeous,” one student says, stepping closer to examine the delicate, paper-thin leaflets. Garber smiles and patiently answers questions from her eager students, just as she has since 2001, when she founded the Minnesota School of Botanical Art.

An internationally recognized botanical artist, Garber was only 5 years old when she created her first piece, inspired by a thistle growing in original prairie on her family’s northwest Iowa farm. “Early on, I realized there were magical things happening with plants,” she says. Her work has been part of numerous prestigious exhibitions, including the Kew Royal Botanic Gardens, the Royal Horticultural Society in London, and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York. Several students and instructors at the school also have impressive art exhibits, providing broad collective experience for the courses each season, which range from beginner to master classes in various mediums.

“I don’t believe being a botanical artist is a God-given talent,” Garber says. “But you have to appreciate detail, and sometimes, looking at the finished piece, you can’t appreciate all that went into it.” minnesotaschoolofbotanicalart.com