Minnesota's Own

It’s one of the least talked about, but most sacred, spots in the house: the bathroom. And as star of DIY Network’s Bath Crashers, local man Matt Muenster turns out some of the most beautiful baths around. Here are some of his favorite tips, products, and trends for making a splash. Catch him Friday, March 3 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 at 1 p.m. at the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

What’s a home renovation best-kept secret you wish more people knew about? Enroll a designer. It seems like an expense only the elite can afford but if you really want a smooth project and you want communication to be handled throughout the process with various people, hire a designer. Your designer is your liaison with your contractor; they pull together this entire package for you and make sure that all the selections you want are there.

How can people on a tight bathroom budget get the most bang for their buck? Technology is always going to be a big deal, music is a big deal. Voice-activated speakers are taking over people’s homes. I’ve got music in both my bathrooms and I don’t know what I’d do without it. . . . Music is a more attractive amenity than a tub for 95 percent of the people out there.

You’re the pro, what kind of speakers do you have? I have a system made by Sonos, which sells speakers individually, and there’s a small one perfect for bathrooms because it’s moisture-resistant. I have eight speakers throughout my house, and they use Bluetooth to sync to an app on my phone so I can customize which speakers I want turned on and what they play. Listening to music has become a meaningful part of my morning routine, and I can take that with me throughout the house. These speakers are wireless, you just plug them into a wall, and go. So they’re definitely an affordable upgrade, about $200 to $500 on Amazon.

Do you have a preferred color palette? I like neutral colors, but consider the room you’re in when choosing colors. The colors in bathrooms are cool—the chrome fixtures and the color of water—so painting a bathroom wall with a warm color doesn’t work well, the space feels off. There are so many materials available to make the space look cool: finishes, tile, concrete, and wood. I would rather have color come through in a material selection or a texture than paint.

Speaking of materials, natural wood inside homes seems to be having a moment. Yeah, I plan to discuss that in my presentation at the Home + Garden Show. It’s called layering, and it’s a big deal right now in design. It blurs the line between the outdoor feel and the indoor feel. A lot of people are using barn wood, that’s still a hot trend because people like the authenticity of the story behind an element in their home—there’s nothing worse than fake barn wood. If you add something like that to your home, the authenticity or story behind the piece is the reason you do it.

What are some of your favorite bathroom additions? It’s always adding something a little different: an espresso machine, concrete shower walls and sinks, heated concrete floors, textures on the walls, bringing in some pattern, laser cut of metal work—the kind of thing that really changes the game a little bit. That’s why I love my job—having the opportunity to try something new.