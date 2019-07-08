Design Muse: Minnesota Marine Art Museum

× Expand Photo courtesy of Minnesota Marine Art Museum Marine Museum

Never mind that the nearest ocean is 1,200 miles away, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, moored for more than a dozen years in Winona, has gained national attention for its impressive collection of 19th- and 20th-century maritime art. But outside, the museum and its landscape offer their own inspiration, perched on the banks of the Mighty Mississippi and surrounded by bluffs.

Clad in weathered cedar shingles, the building’s design evokes a 1900s house in New England buffered by six acres of native prairie grasses, wildflowers, and a meandering path near the river’s edge. The picturesque surroundings take on different moods with the changing seasons or the changing weather, as if channeling the art inside. Take a day trip to the museum this summer to soak in your own inspiration.

Bring Home the Look

× 1 of 9 Expand Blue Tiles The finish on these tiles conveys a slightly weathered look. AlysEdwards Abitare La Terra wall tile and the Avanti Lustre Crackle in Aqua, both from Rubble Tile, rubbletile.com × 2 of 9 Expand Fish Scale Tiles Moroccan fish scale tiles in three colors bring the seaside inside. From Mercury Mosaics, mercurymosaics.com × 3 of 9 Expand Striped Scale Tile Seaworthy stripes add movement to an upholstered bench or chair with True Horizon fabric in Seafarer by Pollack. Available through Blended Blue at IMS*, blendedblue.com × 4 of 9 Expand Framed Art “Harbor’s Edge,” limited edition art by Minnesota artist Karen Kaul, is an abstract based on the seashore at sunrise. Available at minted.com/store/karenkaul × 5 of 9 Expand Lamp Swirling watercolors take shape on this handmade glass lamp by Jamie Young Co. Available through Filament Lighting, filamentlighting.com × 6 of 9 Expand Bed This spool-turned canopy gets its beach inspo from carved pinewood in a white rustic finish. By Mr. Brown, available through Tapis Decor at IMS*, tapis-decor.com × 7 of 9 Expand Linen Soften windows in this seaside-chic linen. Available through Scherping Westphal at IMS*, scherpingwestphal.com × 8 of 9 Expand Console A navy-lacquered linen and brass inlay surface are the tailored finishes on this four-door cabinet by Bungalow 5. Available through AJ Maison at IMS*, aj-maison.com × 9 of 9 Expand Tile Porcelain planks in watery blues and driftwood hues add a textural touch on floors or an accent wall. Sambu Azul wood-look tile, from The Tile Shop, tileshop.com Prev Next

*NOTE: Some of the products are located inside show rooms at International Market Square (IMS)