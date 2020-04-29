Minnesota Gardening Guide: What, When, and How to Get Planting

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo courtesy of Bachman's Planting Materials on Bench – Ms. B

Dear Ms. B,

These difficult times have me dreaming of a lush landscape like never before. I’m raring to finally get outside and beautify my surroundings, but how can I make sure my appetite for bright doesn’t get the best of me?

—Craving Color

Illustration by Libby VanderPloeg Ms. B Illustration – May

Dear Craving,

I’m with you. I, too, have been plotting the day my living space officially expands, when I can sit in my oasis or camouflage myself among the ferns. Cultivating a garden can bring us joy and peace. It can even be a memorable team effort when willing hands participate. Here’s what you need to get growing:

Know your zone. Here in the Twin Cities, we’re in zone 4 (and north of Duluth is zone 3). I know you’re psyched to sow, but remember most plants don’t do well until after our frosty evenings have fatigued. Average last frost is around Mother’s Day.

Evaluate your exposure. Watch the sun pass over your yard and map what gets full sun, partial shade, and all shade so you can pick the right plants. Petunias, calibrachoa, geraniums, and rudbeckia thrive in the sun, while impatiens, coleus, hostas, and begonias prefer a parasol.

Make amends. Prepping the soil is a wonderful way to get out in the yard, even if you can’t plant yet. When you amend your soil with compost, you set up a veritable buffet for your petaled pals. Think: looser, moister soil; tastier, more nutritious veggies; stronger root growth; healthier plants. Then treat your gardening toolkit to a sprucing up so it can help you do the hard work.

Vet your variety. How much space do you have to fill? A creeping plant can cover large areas. Edges can take a tinier plant up front, but be sure to add height behind. (If you can’t see it, what’s the point?) Beautiful blooms aren’t the only thing to consider: Even if you don’t want a full- blown vegetable garden, you can choose veggies that flower and provide greenery or fragrant herbs you can snip and toss in a cocktail.

Brighten up. OK, OK, part of the fun of gardening is color. Pick a few favorites—spring, summer, and fall bloomers. Remember some are ever-blooming (like my favorite Night Sky petunia), some last a few short weeks (peonies, sigh) but leave lovely greenery behind, and some bloom later. Remember, as color-starved as we are, gorgeous spring flowers fade under intense heat, and you’ll want to have color into fall. If you need some extra pop, aim high with hanging baskets.

You can do this! Make a plan, then bloom into the gardener I know you are. We’re in this together.

Photo courtesy of Bachman's Colorful Flower Starters – Ms. B

Hot Tip

