Minneapolis to San Francisco

× Expand Photo by Ken Gutmaker Twin Cities couple's second home The second home of a Twin Cities couple, an Italianate row house in San Francisco’s historic Mission District displays its original 1887 façade thanks to a stringent preservation code that disallows exterior changes.

Master cabinetmaker Jon Frost filled his truck with his meticulously finished, handcrafted finery and drove some 2,000 miles from his workshop in St. Paul to the historic Mission District of San Francisco. His destination: an 1887 blue-clapboard Italianate row house renovated by a Twin Cities couple with the help of Minneapolis-based architect Jean Rehkamp Larson and interior designer Alecia Stevens.

“The homeowners valued the existing millwork and character of the historic space,” says Rehkamp Larson. “Instead of preserving only the [building-code] protected exterior and gutting the interior for a modern project, which is the trend in the area, our clients wanted to preserve the historic flavor,” adds Stevens. “So we made many subtle changes to improve the interior’s function and flow,” Rehkamp Larson explains. Thus Rehkamp Larson and Stevens called on their favorite cabinetmaker for new pieces that would blend with the home’s age—the kitchen cabinets and classic wooden stove hood, the bathroom cabinets, and even a new custom wardrobe for the master bedroom, which, as in many oldies, was bereft of closets.

Frost’s mastery of building new cabinetry that looks classic shines in the kitchen, “an awkward space that we simplified and made into a big galley with an eat-in table in the center,” says Rehkamp Larson. Before erecting the new cabinets, Rehkamp Larson lightened the space by doubling the number of windows, staying true to the proportions of the home’s originals. “With 11 -foot ceilings, we were able to get lots of deep light into the space,” she notes.

Unlacquered brass hardware ages into a nice patina, and Carrara marble countertops and backsplashes double down on the easy elegance. “With the tall ceilings and massive range, we designed the big white hood to be proportionate,” explains Stevens. Both architect and designer had worked with Frost on many projects; the antique English table at the center of the kitchen complements his handiwork.

Only one room wide, the main floor comprises the living and dining rooms and kitchen, stacked end to end. The team implemented changes that preserve that original floorplan and accentuate the early character. One of the most pleasing original architectural features is the plaster corbel that announces the living room bay window, creating an intimate niche. “We replicated that feature in the master bath and the new master bedroom,” says Rehkamp Larson. A new fireplace warms up the dining room without detracting from its age, and a new door leading from the dining room to the kitchen enhances the flow, light, and views.

For Stevens, the project “was like play. Our whole attitude was, ‘Let’s go shopping for antiques and see what we find!’ Some clients run the other way, afraid roomfuls of antiques will end up being a grandmother house. Our approach was to use antiques in an edited way so we can see the architecture and not have the space look busy.”

Striped and flat-weave rugs create a modern backdrop that allows antiques to pop. “We didn’t literally want historic rooms, but more of a collected feel,” says Stevens. A pair of midcentury chairs in front of the living room bay illustrates the gathered-over-time look. Above the dining room’s marble fireplace, an ornate Venetian antique mirror creates an exuberant, sexy focal point. A bust of Sappho behind the antique Spanish dining room table was an indulgence client and designer couldn’t resist. “Something that beautiful belonged in a library-dining space,” reflects Stevens. Upstairs, Rehkamp Larson knocked out and reshaped one of the bedroom’s walls and added pluming to create two en suite bedrooms.

“It was gratifying to rejuvenate a beautiful old house and give it years more life,” she says. Those thoughtful adjustments and the design enhancements ensure that for this house, what’s old is new again.

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Ken Gutmaker Living Room The living room’s original plaster corbels create an interesting niche around the bay window. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Ken Gutmaker Kitchen Steel-and-glass doors open from the classically renovated kitchen to the back porch, where a winding staircase adds a dramatic modern statement. Leaded-glass pendant lights from Rose Uniacke of London hang above the antique table. A Waterworks sink and Lacanche range provide state-of-the-art function. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Ken Gutmaker Dining Room A new door opens the dining room to the kitchen’s natural light. The dining room’s antiques include matched bookcases, a Spanish table, a Venetian mirror, and an 18th-century bust of Sappho. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Ken Gutmaker Upstairs Hallway Architect Jean Rehkamp Larson replicated the original plaster corbels to create period drama at a new doorway upstairs. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Ken Gutmaker Master Bath Old reclaimed tile energizes the reconfigured master bath, which includes a pewter Waterworks soaking tub and marble backsplash. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Ken Gutmaker Guest Bedroom The guest room’s original archway and corbels create a cozy sleeping niche. The Chelsea Textiles bed features an understated Gustavian style. Woven shades beneath draperies continue the window-treatment style of the downstairs. Prev Next

Interior Design

Alecia Stevens, Alecia Stevens Interiors, 612-889-7188, aleciastevens.com

Architecture

Jean Rehkamp Larson and Amanda Kay, Rehkamp Larson Architects, 2732 W. 43rd St., Mpls., 612-285-7275, rehkamplarson.com

Contractor

HCL Construction, 415-816-1447, hclconstruction.com