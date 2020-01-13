Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show 2020

× Expand Photography provided By Brett Tutor Home and Garden Cover

What’s New. What’s Now.

Try a Trade

Saw

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), along with New Ulm nonprofit Big Ideas, will be giving visitors the tools to walk in a tradesperson’s steel-toed boots. NARI reps will talk all things trades while Big Ideas provides a virtual reality experience that will give attendees a hyper-real idea of what it really takes to make the grade.

The Green Life

From sealing leaks to growing leeks and plugging in to opting out, there are so many ways to join the eco-friendly era.

Drive Green

More than 10,000 Minnesotans have already switched to an electric car, and surveys reveal more than half of car consumers are considering an electric model.

Jukka Kukkonen, founder of PlugInConnect, an organization helping drive the electric car movement, says electric cars aren’t just the future: They’re now. “They are really fun to drive. They are very powerful—usually the fastest cars on the road. They are quiet. They provide a lot of gadgets. Anyone who starts driving electric never goes back. This is car 2.0: a better driving experience.”

Hot and Cold

Reuse Green

Jenny Kedward, president of ReUSE MN, is working to connect you with reuse, rental, and repair businesses to support the economy and environment.

“Buying used and repairing what we already have are huge steps in lowering our carbon emissions,” she says. “Although shopping used might take a little more planning, it is becoming easier and more fun all the time.” One of ReUSE’s partners, Better Futures, works to reduce the waste that comes from homes during remodel or renovation, which is why they love talking to homeowners at the show.

Photo by Groshed Out Building

Garden Green

Jon Friesner was initially just looking for a way to feed his five kids, who got so used to their yummy garden harvest they turned their noses up at imported produce in the winter. “My background is as a contractor—building—so I took what I knew about gardening and what I knew about net-zero building to make this super-efficient envelope for a highly productive food production system using hydroponics.”

Looking like a charming tiny house, GroSheds fit into an urban or rural landscape and can be customized depending on a customer’s needs.

–Katie Dohman

Sanctuary in the City

Interior designer Kelli Kaufer of Smith + Trade Mercantile and Michelle Olson of Pottery Barn offer some tips to make the most of a smaller footprint.

Give New Life: "Reclaimed wood is big, and you can use it outdoors, obviously," Kaufer says. Pottery Barn is also doing its part: 50 percent of its wood will be sustainably sourced by 2021, and it carries a variety of FSC-certified outdoor furniture pieces, according to Olson.

Floor It: Colorful outdoor rugs are a great way to start your foundation with color," Olson says. Small outdoor spaces can really get a shot in the arm with bolder colors than you may try inside.

Flexible Furniture: Kaufer says you'll get the most flexibility with two small chairs and a pint-sized sofa. Olson adds that Pottery Barn's outdoor pillow collection can also be brought in.

Light It Up: String lights bring the ambiance and charm without taking up much space. HOA keeping you from making exterior changes? Kaufer's rigged up 1x1 boards that are hung with I-hooks, securing lights to the boards with zip ties.

Catch the pros at Smith + Trade, Pottery Barn, and Macy’s at the City Studios feature located near the show entrance.

–K.D.

× Expand Photo provided By Brett Tutor Brett Tutor

Building with Brett Tutor

He’s traveled the world and tried his hand at just about every job—and now he’s in your living room, too.

by Katie Dohman

What is it about homes that you wish people understood better? You can really change your health with a few little tweaks: air quality, energy efficiency, alternative energy. The progress on photovoltaic panels for solar, even in the last ten years, has come a long way. Check out dsireusa.org to see what kind of discounts, incentives, and credits you may get from the government or your local utility company.

When it comes to design, I see so many people do the same thing. I’m so refreshed when people try something original and new.

What particular trends are you excited about right now? I’m seeing a little more color, more of a Moroccan style—earthy, but bolder. I like that.

You can buy one good thing, rather than three crappy things. If you have something, love it. And if you don’t love it, you don’t need it.

What should people think about when they consider remodeling? Most people underestimate the amount of time and money a project takes. On TV it seems like two days, but we have 30 people working off-camera and it takes a month.

But I do love watching people DIY. You can learn to build a table on YouTube. Ripping up carpet and putting in hardwood floors is a great starter project you can usually bang out in a weekend. Go to the professionals for electrical and plumbing work. I’ve electrocuted myself twice, and I thought I knew what I was doing.

Brett Tutor on the Main Stage: Jan. 24 (5:00–6:00pm), Jan. 25 (12:30–1:30pm and 4:30–5:30pm), and Jan. 26 (12:30–1:30pm)

× Expand Photo by Slumberland Furniture Living Room

For the full main stage schedule, go to minneapolishomeandremodelingshow.com

“This year’s show is all about remodeling, reclaiming, and reusing–embracing ways to live with and refresh your existing space, versus just finding a new one.” —Margaret Eggenberger, Slumberland Furniture

× Expand Photo by Valley Craft Industries Man Cave

Not Your Father's Garage

Think of it as a room fit for a Ferrari (or Ford).

By Jamie Korf

Imagine your garage flanked with shiny new shelving, natural daylight, floor covering, and maybe even a sectional with some splashy throw pillows. A true multipurpose room where entertainment and utility can comfortably coexist.

Converting a garage into a living space offers homeowners a more affordable alternative to slapping on an addition or packing up and moving to a new property.

“The garage as an extension of upscale living space is a trend that has grown rapidly over the last several years,” says Dennis Campbell, president and CEO of Valley Craft Industries. “New high-end cabinet products and floor finishes—from epoxies to urethanes and molded plastic floor tiles—have accelerated the trend.”

Homeowners are morphing their once cold, dark garage into a habitable space with inviting features: a mini rec room, art corner for the kiddos, man/she cave, or lofted bedroom, for example.

“It’s possible to go from couch potato to happy handyperson, getting cool things done in a great environment,” he says.

Campbell wants the conversion-curious to know that chasing your dream garage is more attainable than most think. “The most common comment we hear at shows is, ‘I only wish I could afford something like this.’ The truth is, the price is a fraction of the cost of the car you’re putting in it,” he says. “For a new home construction, your dream garage would add a mere one to two percent of the cost of the home.”

