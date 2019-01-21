Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show 2019

× Expand Minneapolis Home and Remodeling Show 2019

Welcome to the 2019 Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show!

The Twin Cities’ premier home show is back at the U.S. Bank Stadium for a third year, with a lineup that promises to be bigger and better than ever. From January 25-27, the show will be crawling with industry experts, home improvement personalities, designer rooms, and “make-it, take-it” workshops, attendees will walk away armed with the latest trends, inspiration for the home, and the confidence to tackle projects on their own.

Main Stage

Remodeling is a unique journey for every homeowner, says Margaret Eggenberger, director of brand strategy for Slumberland Furniture, Main Stage sponsor. “It’s all about bringing new life to a space, whether it’s a decade or few centuries old,” she says. From styling ottomans to space-defining sectionals, the Main Stage presentations will center around the best ways to marry the past, present, and future for a truly livable space. “The philosophy for the Main Stage mirrors our philosophy for decorating a home: It’s got to look good and be functional,” she adds.

Furniture and Things Bar

Belly up to the bar (and get off your feet!) for the remodeling-themed drinks of the weekend: the Minni-Apple cocktail and the aptly named Screwdriver. Keep an eye out for roving drink carts on the concourse level.

Upcycle Challenge: Paint Over

A coat of paint can transform just about anything: walls, floors, and, in the case of the annual Upcycle Challenge, Adirondack-style chairs. Artists from Carver Junk Company will be employing their own personal style—and chalk paint—to create eight works of art. Proceeds will benefit Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity to sponsor the construction of six homes for local families in need.

Show Highlights:

Catch Kevin O’Connor of PBS’s This Old House on the Main Stage on Friday, January 25, at 2 p.m. and Saturday, January 26 at 11 a.m.

Catch Jeff Devlin of DIY Network's Stone House Revival on the Main Stage on Friday, January 25, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, January 26 at 1 p.m.

Home and Remodeling show 2019 bathroom

From painted wood finishes to bold pops of color and sleek designs, vanities—the bathroom’s cornerstone of function and aesthetics—are undergoing a long-overdue modern makeover.

Join Carver Junk Company at the Make It, Take It Booth at the Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show and walk away with your own resilient garden darling.

The modern ottoman refuses to be put in a box because, well, for starters, it is one. But its purposes span well beyond your typical pretty, tufted piece of furniture: It can be a backless couch, a glorified footstool, or even a decorative storage space.