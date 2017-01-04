Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show 2017

× Expand Photos by Spacecrafting and David Land Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show

Welcome to the 2017 Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show!

We would like to invite you to our first annual Home + Remodeling Show at the new U.S. Bank Stadium January 27–29! With national celebrity guests, local industry experts, and the latest products and services in home design and construction, we are proud to remain your resource for creative inspiration and helpful advice for your home improvement projects.

This year, we’re thrilled to welcome Vern Yip of HGTV’s Design Star and Kayleen McCabe of DIY Network’s Rescue Renovation. We also are pleased to showcase Cargotecture container homes, which will offer stunning inspiration for alternative living and lifestyle spaces.

See you at the Home Show!

-Julianne Spargo, Show Manager, and Home Show Team | Marketplace Events | MarketplaceEvents.com

At The Show

More than 250 exhibitors, giveaways, and an array of special events and exhibitions to inspire your next remodeling project, including:

The Main Stage

Sponsored and designed by Slumberland Furniture, the Main Stage will be done up in midcentury modern appeal. “It’s a great choice for remodeled rooms that may contain a mixture of styles and architectural elements,” says Margaret Eggenberger, marketing brand manager for Slumberland. “It’s also a fun nod to the phrase, ‘Everything old is new again’—which speaks to the very essence of a remodel.” The Main Stage will welcome local and national design gurus to share their best tips for remodeling, interior design, and home improvement. Vern Yip of HGTV’s Design Star will head to the stage for Friday and Saturday presentations, and Kayleen McCabe of DIY Network’s Rescue Renovation will present on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Cargotecture

Walk through two shipping containers-turned-off-grid havens: a “Northern Retreat” inspired by weekends in Minnesota’s great outdoors, and a “Nordic Bungalow” as a progressive alternative to the conventional studio apartment. Containers will be provided and designed by Blackbox Container Studios, with hardscaping by Earthscape Stoneworks, furnishings by Alexa Jade Design, Interior Designer, and interior furnishings by Urban Concrete Works.

Barkitecture

Show exhibitors including Hoffman Weber Construction will get creative with furniture designed with family pets in mind. See something you like? Make a bid in the silent auction running throughout the show, with proceeds benefiting Minneapolis-based nonprofit Midwest Animal Rescue & Services (MARS).

SHOW HIGHLIGHTS:

Shipping container homes are one of the hottest trends in alternative living. Catch the Cargotecture exhibition and reimagine your dream home.

HGTV star Vern Yip talks about his mission to demystify home design, and why homeowners should keep trend talk at arm's length.

'Rescue Renovation' host Kayleen McCabe on her life as a female contractor, and her dream job as a Mister Rogers mash-up.