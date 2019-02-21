Minneapolis Home + Garden Show 2019

× Expand Home + Garden Show 2019

February 22–24 and March 1–3 | Minneapolis Convention Center, homeandgardenshow.com

Clint Harp

Fixer Upper craftsman and Wood Work star Clint Harp reflects on his decision to quit medical sales and start building a career from the ground up (with his bare hands). He'll be on the Main Stage March 1—2.

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott

Catch Drew and Jonathan Scott, hosts of HGTV’s Property Brothers, at the Home + Garden Show's Main Stage on February 23.

Brad and Heather Fox

Check out the Minnetonka-based power couple’s tips on everything from budgeting to incorporating trendy colors in your next home project—and then watch their new show on HGTV. They'll be on the Main Stage Feb. 22—24.

Water Feature

Ring in spring with water features and all things green—even if it’s still white outside.

Home Décor DIY

The Home + Garden Show has a knack for sparking creativity. Channel all that energy into these three interactive DIY projects.

Stamping Ground Serenity

This year’s backyard lounge is sponsored by Plants and Things USA and Outdoor Innovations.

Mini Backyard Retreats

Learn how to beef up the shed in your backyard, and get inspired with ideas for your deck.

Kelli Kaufer

Whether your decorating nature leans toward dramatic and moody, boho and chill, or you’re drawn to throwback designs, the Main Stage is bound to have something that suits your style needs.

Lakeside Gardens

This year’s garden displays will have you feeling the lake effect—with the good kind of chills. From boulderscapes to fire features, learn how to transform your backyard into a staycation destination.

Idea Home

Clean appliances, neutral color combos, and abundant gardens make this year's Idea Home a serene retreat steeped in the natural world.

Sign up for our Home & Design newsletter to get the latest style watch for your home.