Minneapolis Home + Garden Show 2018

× Expand Succulent home decor

March 30–April 1 and April 6–8 | Minneapolis Convention Center, homeandgardenshow.com

Discover how to create a water feature, grow your own gourmet mushrooms at home, and use native plants in your garden.

Florists and graduates of Koehler & Dramm’s Institute of Floristry will be on hand with tricks of the trade.

Learn how to create your own chic chalk décor at the Make It, Take It booth.

Sponsored by Outdoor Innovations and Plants and Things USA, this year’s Backyard Lounge is double the size of last year.

Back for its third and final year, the Tiny Home Village features little retreats and virtual reality goggles that take you through even more homes.

This year’s Family Zone, sponsored by American Family Insurance, has activities for kiddos of every age.

Kelli Kaufer, ProSource Wholesale, and kitchen industry leaders have come together to design a dynamic space for Minneapolis Home + Garden Show’s Main and Kitchen Stage.

This year’s garden displays incorporate an entrance element into the design, each one leading into Minnesota’s lush and colorful spring.

This year’s Idea Home blends clean lines, sleek angles, and a modern color palette.

TLC’s home-swapping classic Trading Spaces is back this year with host Paige Davis, who’s headlining this year’s Home + Garden Show.

DIY Network’s 'I Hate My Yard' star Sara Bendrick shares landscaping tips and tricks . . . and when it’s time to call a pro.

Desperate Landscapes, Sledgehammer, and Man Caves host Jason Cameron wields everything saws and sledgehammers on TV and off.

Sign up for our Home & Design newsletter to get the latest style watch for your home.