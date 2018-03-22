Succulent home decor
The Minneapolis Home + Garden Show 2018
March 30–April 1 and April 6–8 | Minneapolis Convention Center, homeandgardenshow.com
What To Expect From This Year's Garden Theater Stage
Discover how to create a water feature, grow your own gourmet mushrooms at home, and use native plants in your garden.
Learn the Art of Floral Decor from the Pros
Florists and graduates of Koehler & Dramm’s Institute of Floristry will be on hand with tricks of the trade.
How to Create Chic Chalk Decor
Learn how to create your own chic chalk décor at the Make It, Take It booth.
The Latest Trends for Your Backyard
Sponsored by Outdoor Innovations and Plants and Things USA, this year’s Backyard Lounge is double the size of last year.
Tiny Homes To Love
Back for its third and final year, the Tiny Home Village features little retreats and virtual reality goggles that take you through even more homes.
Activities for the Kids
This year’s Family Zone, sponsored by American Family Insurance, has activities for kiddos of every age.
Staging Inspiration: Meet Designer Kelli Kaufer
Kelli Kaufer, ProSource Wholesale, and kitchen industry leaders have come together to design a dynamic space for Minneapolis Home + Garden Show’s Main and Kitchen Stage.
Landscaping Trend: Garden Entrances
This year’s garden displays incorporate an entrance element into the design, each one leading into Minnesota’s lush and colorful spring.
Sneak Peek of the 2018 Idea Home
This year’s Idea Home blends clean lines, sleek angles, and a modern color palette.
Q&A with 'Trading Spaces' Host Paige Davis
TLC’s home-swapping classic Trading Spaces is back this year with host Paige Davis, who’s headlining this year’s Home + Garden Show.
Landscaping Tips From DIY Network's Sara Dendrick
DIY Network’s 'I Hate My Yard' star Sara Bendrick shares landscaping tips and tricks . . . and when it’s time to call a pro.
TV Host Jason Cameron on How to Achieve Man Cave Bliss
Desperate Landscapes, Sledgehammer, and Man Caves host Jason Cameron wields everything saws and sledgehammers on TV and off.
