Minneapolis Home + Garden Show 2017

When: February 24-26 and March 3-5, 2017

Where: Minneapolis Convention Center

Small Town, Minnesota

It's back! The second-annual Tiny Home Village lets you walk through four pint-sized homes from local builders.

Global Gardens

From the rolling hills of Scotland to the coasts of Greece, the 2017 Feature Gardens may spark international inspiration for your own backyard getaway.

Coastal Contemporary

Appropriately for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this year's Idea Home draws inspiration from shoreline living

Making it Yours

Love it or List It star designer Hilary Farr on her favorite space to renovate, her best advice for adding color, and the importance of designing for you and no one else.

All the Wisler

New York interior design expert Tyler Wisler shares his love for the industrial, his best lighting tip, and how to live like a rock star in your space.

Minnesota's Own

Bath Crashers star (and Roseville resident!) Matt Muenster shares his best home design tips for bathroom renovations and beyond.