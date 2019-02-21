× Expand Mini Backyard Retreats

The sheds of yesteryear often bring to mind images of unsightly buildings, cobbled together from old scraps of wood and nails. Now imagine it as a mini retreat, gathering place, or specialized space for reading, relaxing, or doing crafts.

Stop by Pro-Shed’s feature to learn more about the “he-shed, she-shed” phenomenon, and see how you can plan for, design, and build your own modern shed sanctuary. Fencing by Midwest Fence & Manufacturing Company. Landscaping by Sculptured Earth.

Decking It Out

The HGTV series Deck Wars not only entertained its viewers when it debuted its game-show format—two teams going head to head on building a deck in two days with a common theme—it helped us reimagine the possibilities that exist within our own structures.

The Home & Garden Show is taking things one step further by featuring its very own onsite competition, where attendees can watch five local deck companies duke it out in real time for the title of Deck Wars Champion. Decks will be accessorized and styled in unexpectedly dynamic ways.

The line-up includes dREamodel Inc., Deck City, Outdoor Solutions, Inc., DekTek Tile, and Minnesota Decks, LLC. Sponsored by AZEK Building Products.

<< Back to the Home and Garden Show 2019 Program

Sign up for our Home & Design newsletter to get the latest style watch for your home.