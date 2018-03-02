Memphis Group Design Trend: Muted Colors, Fun, and Function

× Expand Produced by Liz Gardner.

The essence of Ettore Sottsass’s Memphis Group design movement popular during the 1980s might be best personified by today’s Jonathan Adler pieces and Kelly Wearstler’s designs. “It’s about standing out, being a little bit more unique with eye-catching pieces that show individuality,” says Gabriella Grant, a designer at Rosenthal Interiors in Minneapolis. The colors are more muted now, but putting the fun in function is still at the core. “There’s a misconception that the style is low brow, but just because you want to be fun doesn’t mean that you can’t be sophisticated,” Grant says.

The Hook Up

Blue ash gym hook by Hay (starting at $25), from Forage Modern Workshop, foragemodernworkshop.com

Pour Over

Deuce pitcher watering can ($68), from Walker Art Center, shop.walkerart.org

Sleep Bright

Miniforms Shiko Magnum bed ($3,175), from Rosenthal Interiors, rosenthalfurniture.com

Green with Envy

Gubi upholstered chair ($1,019), from ROAM Interiors, roaminteriors.com

Brass Bar

Paloma brass bar cart ($449), from CB2, cb2.com

To the Point

Finell POKE silicone vessel ($72), also from Walker Art Center.

Rose Roost

Otis swivel chair in Vance Rose velvet ($699),from Room and Board, roomandboard.com

Glo for It

Jonathan Adler Globo Box ($298), from MartinPatrick 3, martinpatrick3.com

Cover to Cover

Ettore Sottsass book ($150), also from Walker Art Center (available in store only).

Melange Lounge

Menu Packs sofa in light grey melange ($5,500), also from ROAM Interiors.

Winsome Walls

Coquette wallpaper by Kelly Wearstler ($220 per five-yard roll, to the trade), from Lee Jofa, International Market Square, 612-321-9122.