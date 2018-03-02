Memphis Group Design Trend: Muted Colors, Fun, and Function

Produced by Liz Gardner.
The essence of Ettore Sottsass’s Memphis Group design movement popular during the 1980s might be best personified by today’s Jonathan Adler pieces and Kelly Wearstler’s designs. “It’s about standing out, being a little bit more unique with eye-catching pieces that show individuality,” says Gabriella Grant, a designer at Rosenthal Interiors in Minneapolis. The colors are more muted now, but putting the fun in function is still at the core. “There’s a misconception that the style is low brow, but just because you want to be fun doesn’t mean that you can’t be sophisticated,” Grant says.
The Hook Up
Blue ash gym hook by Hay (starting at $25), from Forage Modern Workshop, foragemodernworkshop.com
Pour Over
Deuce pitcher watering can ($68), from Walker Art Center, shop.walkerart.org
Sleep Bright
Miniforms Shiko Magnum bed ($3,175), from Rosenthal Interiors, rosenthalfurniture.com
Green with Envy
Gubi upholstered chair ($1,019), from ROAM Interiors, roaminteriors.com
Brass Bar
Paloma brass bar cart ($449), from CB2, cb2.com
To the Point
Finell POKE silicone vessel ($72), also from Walker Art Center.
Rose Roost
Otis swivel chair in Vance Rose velvet ($699),from Room and Board, roomandboard.com
Glo for It
Jonathan Adler Globo Box ($298), from MartinPatrick 3, martinpatrick3.com
Cover to Cover
Ettore Sottsass book ($150), also from Walker Art Center (available in store only).
Melange Lounge
Menu Packs sofa in light grey melange ($5,500), also from ROAM Interiors.
Winsome Walls
Coquette wallpaper by Kelly Wearstler ($220 per five-yard roll, to the trade), from Lee Jofa, International Market Square, 612-321-9122.