Melissa Rappaport Schifman on Green Living and Sustainable Building

Melissa Rappaport Schifman is the author of the recently published book Building a Sustainable Home: Practical Green Design Choices for Your Health, Wealth, and Soul. The book documents her process in designing and building her LEED-certified home, built by Streeter & Associates in 2009, in collaboration with Duluth-based architect David Salmela. We caught up with Melissa at her Cedar Lake house in Minneapolis to demystify what sustainable building means.

How did you become interested in sustainable building?

I have been interested in sustainable commerce since getting my MBA and reading Paul Hawken’s The Ecology of Commerce in the 1990s. As I climbed the corporate ladder, I knew something was missing in the way businesses operate. So when I left my last corporate job in 2003 and got pregnant soon after, I made a commitment to myself to devote the rest of my career to sustainability. But it was really when we had the opportunity to build our own home. The LEED for Homes rating system had just come out. I was intrigued: Could we LEED certify our home? What are the costs and benefits? I worked to get our home Gold LEED certified; I became a LEED Accredited Professional and then went on to consult for organizations. Working in the green building industry hit all my requirements: it was measurable, tangible, and impactful.

Many of us get overwhelmed when we think about living more sustainably at home. where do you recommend starting?

Think about it broadly. Electrify everything in your house, limit the size of your lawn (and plant wildflowers instead), and filter your water. These three things will help reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, add beauty, reduce waste, and ensure you have healthy drinking water.

You finished your home 10 years ago. how has the sustainable building landscape changed since then?

Architects are more knowledgeable about the LEED rating system, and a small percentage of architects and builders have really embraced the green building movement. Technologies have improved, and more sustainable materials are easier to find in the marketplace. But we have a long way to go. I hope that some day “sustainable design” will be so ingrained in our knowledge base that it is just called “design.”

What about the idea that becoming green means giving up things like shower pressure?

You might associate being green with sacrificing comfort and convenience, but you don’t have to turn down your thermometer in the winter and wear an extra sweater. You might think that those low-flow showerheads give you a weak shower. They don’t. The truth is, a more sustainable home is more comfortable, healthier, and more durable. You do not need to sacrifice.