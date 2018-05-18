Martha O’Hara Interiors Debuts Open-to-the-Public Showroom

× Expand Martha O'Hara Interiors - The Mezz Bedroom set

People craving the Martha O’Hara Interiors look for their own home now have an opportunity to shop pieces from the luxury interior design firm.

Recently debuted within the mezzanine space of Signature Designer Services in Plymouth, The Mezz is an open-to-the-public showroom featuring inventory that can be purchased right off the floor—everything from brand-new custom drapery and pillows that were made for home tours, to barely used furniture returned by homeowners and designers.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for people to achieve an MOI look, but at a discounted price,” says home stylist and inventory manager Gretchen Swartout. “Or if you are somebody who loves MOI and would love to work with one of our designers, but just needs one or two pieces, this is an awesome opportunity.”

× Expand Martha O'Hara Interiors - The Mezz table top

The opening of The Mezz in April was a long time coming for MOI, which used to have a showroom in its Minneapolis studio and host tent sales in its parking lot. The last time it held a sale of its inventory was more than five years ago, and fans of the interior design firm have been asking for another chance to shop an MOI sale ever since.

So customers can get an idea of how the inventory feels and looks in a space, furniture at The Mezz is arranged in 10-plus vignettes, including living, dining, and bedroom scenes. “For a lot of clients, it’s hard to buy a sofa you can’t sit in,” Swartout says. “What we are trying to do is have it available to see [in person], instead of looking at a computer and not being able to check it out.”

× Expand Martha O'Hara Interiors - The Mezz Dining Vignette

The Mezz’s featured pieces, some discounted up to 60 percent, come from brands such as Vanguard, Wesley Hall, Lillian August, Made Goods, and Fay + Belle—MOI’s line of overdyed and hand-knotted rugs. Dunes & Duchess, known for its colorful handcrafted lighting and furniture, will also be making an appearance at The Mezz once the Artisan Home Tour wraps next month—the first time MOI has carried the Connecticut-based collection.

While The Mezz is typically only available to shop by appointment (contact themezzatsignature@gmail.com to schedule), it will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays during the Artisan Home Tour, June 8, 15, and 22.

1940 Fernbrook Ln. N., Ste. C, Plymouth, facebook.com/themezzatsignature

