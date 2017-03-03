Martha O'Hara Launches Rug Line

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fay + Belle

Martha O'Hara Interiors is known in the Twin Cities for crafting beautiful spaces. But now the interior design firm is putting its name behind a new concept: handcrafted rugs. Named for Martha's grandparents, Fay + Belle carries both vintage overdyed rugs from Turkey and Nepalese rugs that can be customized by size, material, pattern, and color. We chatted with Martha's daughter Kate O'Hara, who—along with her brother, Todd—has been instrumental in the inception of this brand.

What made you excited about launching this brand?

Working in marketing [for Martha O’Hara Interiors], I was excited to be able to source a product line that would allow designers access to unique and fully customizable rugs authentically curated from around the world. A love of travel and connecting with a global community was exciting to me. There’s something so unique and special about the history of the rugs we design and meeting and working with the people that handcraft them.

What inspired the name Fay + Belle?

The company history is really fun. Fay + Belle was actually named after my great-grandparents Fay Hazen and Cora Belle Deberry. Our family story begins in an old hotel on the main street of a small southern town in Savannah, Tennessee. Fay Hazen and Cora Belle Deberry were the epitome of hospitality and elegance, and left a legacy of kindness. Through Fay + Belle, we hope to imbue every one of our rugs with a piece of that spirit.

Fay + Belle currently carries two distinct types of rugs.

Fay + Belle’s vintage Turkish rugs, which are created from rescued rugs up to 60 years old, are full of rich history. Our Turkish overdyed rug line represents an adventurous spirit and a love of rich color saturation. We can literally breathe new life, and a new future, into these rugs through the overdye process. Then there’s the Nepalese hand-knot rugs that are known for their elegance and plush silk and wool materials. When it comes to customization, this line is limitless and can be customized in every way possible: from size, to materials, to colors, and even pattern. Whether casual or formal, these wool and silk rugs invite comfort and warmth to every room.

What qualities or aesthetics do you look for in your rugs?

When it comes to our vintage Turkish overdye line, we’re looking for unique patterns and vivid colors. We work to curate the color dyes for vibrancy. In our Nepalese line, we are often working with designers wanting rugs for specific projects and clients. This line inspires creativity and customization. Each design uniquely reflects the lifestyle it was designed for.

Fay + Belle rugs are currently to-the-trade and must be purchased through an interior designer.