Mark Your Calendar for Holi-Go-Fabulous

Add Texture

Adorn a barnwood or rustic table with a contrasting material to add warmth. Cozy knit table runner ($79.95), from Crate & Barrel, Galleria, crateandbarrel.com

Set the Mood

Set the mood all winter long with these gently distressed lanterns. The intermittent panels offer the perfect view of dancing flames. Dubois lanterns ($79.95–$129), from Crate & Barrel, Galleria, crateandbarrel.com

Get in the Spirit

Have loved ones write their thanks on the paper hearts, then spread them across a table or hang on a tree to be surrounded by love. Blessings jar set ($14.95), from General Store of Minnetonka, generalstoreofminnetonka.com

Play with Patterns

Slices of assorted cheese, meat, and garnishes complement this modern geometric design. Arrow cheese board ($16.95), from Patina, multiple locations, patinastores.com

Drape it in Gold

Whether you’re settling in with a cup of cocoa or adding shimmer to a table, this versatile gold foil throw functions as well on the couch as on a table. Gold foil throw blanket ($39.95), from Patina, multiple locations, patinastores.com

Light it Up

The perfect blend of rustic and chic, this gold-flecked pre-lit angel livens up any space: an entryway, mantel, or windowsill, and you can use it indoors or outside. Lit glitter birch angel ($99–$199), from Pottery Barn, Galleria, potterybarn.com

Upgrade the Hors d’oeuvres

Brass bowls make anything—from nuts and candies to dips and spreads—look even more appealing. Skultuna ballerina bowl ($75–$95), from Design Within Reach, Galleria, dwr.com

Embrace the Details

A set of these polished brass trays lined with leather will amplify a tray of cocktails or cookies better than a basic serving tray. Skultuna Karuitrays ($125–$275), by GamFratesi, from Design Within Reach, Galleria, dwr.com

Adorn Gathering Spaces

Hang this shimmering garland across a fireplace, line a side table, or wind around a tree. Magnolia longan gold garland ($79.95), from Crate & Barrel, Galleria, crateandbarrel.com

Add a Minnesota Touch

Not just for the holidays, this cutting board is embossed with Minnesotans in mind. Evergreen tree serving board ($39.95), from Crate & Barrel, Galleria, crateandbarrel.com

PARTY PREP

Local catering masters offer up their favorite food and drink trends.

Preparing for the holidays also means finding foods and drinks that all of your guests will enjoy. Take the stress and guesswork out of the process by hiring a caterer to do it all for you.

× Expand Photograph by Lauren B. Photography Flame-charred donuts from CRAVE. Flame-charred donuts from CRAVE.

The Tips

Create an experience. When you contact a caterer for your upcoming event, ask them for advice on food, drinks, and ways to make the experience more fun for guests. “Holiday parties are a great way to do something different,” says Alana Koderick, director of hospitality at Envision Catering. “Home parties that incorporate food stations by utilizing different rooms or levels of the home to keep guests mingling or moving makes it an experience, not just a meal.”

Think social. Social media is a popular way to get inspiration but also to share a fun evening with loved ones. “People want to give their guests something to share on social media,” says Jolene Ihle, director of sales at CRAVE Catering & Events. “Something unique like flaming donuts, nitro popcorn, a bourbon bar, or a hanging pretzel station.” Think about a hashtag for the event so your guests can search for photos from the party and have memories that will last beyond the evening.

Go retro. A spin on the past extends beyond holiday décor, it’s in the food and drinks, too. “Deviled eggs, relish trays, poached shrimp and cocktail sauce, nut mixes, cheese balls,” says Rachel Bruzek, senior creative event and trend specialist at D’Amico Catering. “Lots of 1970s items updated to current flavors that are slightly kitchy but fun are popular.” Break out the colorful Depression glassware or Pyrex patterns—vintage or the newer pieces. It’ll make photos of the evening gorgeous and shareable.