Making 510 Groveland Home

× 1 of 8 Expand Photos by Jeff Johnson Designer Alecia Stevens is fond of daybeds, especially in smaller apartments. “It’s a place for a guest to sleep,” she says of the 19th century iron and bronze bed she picked up from an antiques dealer in Charleston, South Carolina, where she also has a home. The tall wooden piece next to the daybed came from H & B Gallery in Minneapolis. “I was told it was used in a brothel—when you open the door, there are slots for room keys,” Alecia adds. The pair of 1929 chairs opposite the sofa, which Alecia has owned for 10 years, were recently recovered in a Cowtan & Tout damask fabric at Interior Workroom in Hopkins. × 2 of 8 Expand Minneapolis artist Siri Knutson’s art hangs above a leather chair in the living room. “Green is probably my favorite color after neutrals,” Alecia says. × 3 of 8 Expand Bookshelves in the library. × 4 of 8 Expand The 1860s library table with the original leather inlay is from Claire Steyaert Antiques & Design in Minneapolis. “She told me it was from New England, and I can only imagine the letters that must have been written on that leather during the Civil War,” Alecia says. × 5 of 8 Expand The French deco piece, circa 1930, is made of pear wood. “It has served more desserts, drinks, and appetizers than I can recall,” she says. × 6 of 8 Expand “I have a bit of a thing for chairs,” says Alecia. Wooden armchairs flank the entryway where a Murano chandelier that Alecia bought in Florence adds elegance. Brunelleschi, “Bruno,” is the couple’s toy poodle, named after the Florentine architect. × 7 of 8 Expand Alecia modestly describes her office, this photo, as “not much more than a very functional, bright studio.” Her inspiration comes from books, history, fashion, and “talking to Lee about our life, what we are reading, our shared vision—this inspires me.” × 8 of 8 Expand An espresso break in the library. Prev Next

On the Friday night after Thanksgiving in the fall of 2011, my husband Lee and I were “being over-served” (in Southern parlance) in the (since dearly departed) La Belle Vie lounge at 510 Groveland with our friend Andrew, who lived in the building at the time. I had dreamed of living at 510 since first discovering it 30 years ago when I moved to Minneapolis, an enchanted gem of a place in a city sometimes too eager to make way for what’s new. As I’ve always imagined I should have been born in Paris instead of on a small family farm in Iowa, I thought living at 510 Groveland might help make up for this fact.

But, as children prefer yards and gardens and sandboxes, and our blended family included four of them, I’d tucked the dream away for a later stage of life: empty nesting. In 2011, that time had come. Our grown children were no longer asking for money and were living in places we enjoyed visiting—Portland, Oregon; Boulder, Colorado; New York; and Charleston, South Carolina. (We cautioned them that it was important to select a good place to live so we’d want to visit, reminding them that we had a lot of great places to see at this stage of life. Wink.)

On that night, we were discussing our favorite topic: “What’s next?” We were wondering where we might live after the period of our marriage I call “The Great Transition,” from 2004 to 2010, when Lee lived first in L.A. to attend graduate school and then in New York to teach while I stayed behind in Minneapolis with my youngest, Isabelle, as she finished high school and I built my design business. I rented an apartment for seven years, feeling mildly like an untethered boat. Finally, again, we were living in the same city!

Andrew said, “The best deal in the city is down that hall.” He pointed in the direction of the unoccupied apartment on the first floor. Charming the key from the concierge, we wandered into the mostly empty apartment and discovered plywood under the Oriental rugs and a small Picasso on the wall. We knew we could make it home. We went back the next day with a real estate agent and made an offer. Sadly, the Picasso was not included.

Decorating the apartment was simple for me. I knew from the start I wanted to restore it to its original intent, returning molding to the walls where it was covered with built-in cabinets and shelving, replacing the floors with classic oak parquet stained coffee brown like we’d seen in old New York apartments. We painted the entire apartment in Benjamin Moore’s Decorator’s White with limestone-colored ceilings, a reference to the historic masonry buildings that surround it. We left the original bathroom floor and wall tile and beautiful corner tubs, which would cost a small fortune to purchase new today.

I filled the rooms with collected antiques, pillows made of Fortuny fabric, a Room & Board coffee table made personal with my own black marble tabletop, a Murano chandelier we bought in Florence, a few Noguchi paper lantern lights, and a whole bunch of seagrass rugs because, quite frankly, they are a lot of bang for the buck. Accessories are books or handmade pottery, old silver pieces, Buddha statues, or beautiful things from nature—sea shells, coral, bone, marble. I have a rule with myself and my clients: No accessories are allowed that have been designed in a cubicle. No “faux” Italian candlesticks with felt on the bottom. Real 18th century Italian candlesticks are fine! New Ted Muehling candlesticks are fine! Just make it real.

One of the most amazing things about living at 510 is the ghost of the original luxury hotel built in 1927 that fills the place like a heady incense. The elegance, the formality, the chandeliers, the cute little mail slots, and, of course, the concierges who are on duty 24/7, who take your messages and your packages, and hand off your bag of tile to the client who is picking it up later in the day. They love your dog and even take him for a walk sometimes, and the super will fix your ice maker when it is broken. They help you with your big, stupid suitcase with the “Heavy” tag on it when you awkwardly attempt to lug it up the travertine steps.

Before La Belle Vie closed, we even got room service and food at a 20 percent discount. The waiters would swoop in with the French fries cooked in duck fat and the lamb burger, and place it dramatically on the coffee table in our living room for our dining pleasure. This was impressive if you had guests. And, if you ran out of tonic, you just went to the bar, where they generously completed the gin concoction with a spritz from their supply. It was the loveliest thing. This year, Don Saunders, owner of The Kenwood, is taking over the restaurant and, once again, life will spring from that beautiful room. We couldn’t have found a more perfect place from which to launch this period of our life.

Lee and I came together 25 years ago with a commitment to growth—as individuals and as a couple. We think it’s the secret to feeling alive and excited about this period called “empty nesting.” So, once again, we live in two places, having created an alternate life in Charleston, where we have started a fledgling Waldorf school in a state that had none (and, hey, why not start a nonprofit in your 60s?). Lee is running it, loving the children and families, and adapting to the local jargon like “being over-served” for “drinking heavily” and “palmetto bug” for “cockroach.” As I already work on projects around the country, I see the beautiful Charleston as a new port of call.

We are downsizing yet again in Minneapolis. I’ll find a smaller apartment and a working studio, wanting to keep a physical point of connection for my cherished clients and friends here.

What will be missed? The magic that is only 510 Groveland.