Make It, Take It, Treasure It

Succulent Bar

These small-but-mighty plants have catapulted to popularity, thanks to their ease of care (and good looks). Local home furnishings store Carver Junk Company will be fronting a “build-your-own” succulent bar, where participants can create a succulent and container combo that best suits their style. “We offer add-ons like mini gold dinosaurs and quirky wooden plant stakes,” says Brandy Dressen, store owner. “We love planting them in vintage containers and tins!”

Chalk Art

Not your teacher’s blackboard, the chalk signage and décor of today can be colorful, classic, and incorporated into just about any style. “[Chalk art] adds the perfect pop to your décor,” says Kristen Grubb of Denver Chalks. “It works so well in the kitchen, kids’ rooms, and the laundry and mudrooms.” Participants will get to choose their own décor project, and learn how to transfer designs and use chalk paste.

Home Décor DIY

Projects in Person will be giving attendees the tools to create wooden home décor projects that can be built in about 15 minutes. “Our workshop offerings always try to reflect the current trends for projects,” says owner Jill Miller. Expect to walk away with a project that’s not only beautiful and usable but that has dual purpose (like their crowd fave, blanket ladders).

