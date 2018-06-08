Madre Cacti Co. Brings Desert Vibes to Minneapolis

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Erik Hamline Looking sharp! Erik Hamline in his new Northeast Minneapolis store with a collection of out-of-town friends.

When Erik Hamline opened his new cactus shop in Minneapolis, the inventory flew out the door faster than a dust storm kicking up in the Sonoran Desert. “It totally blew my mind,” Hamline says of his March debut. “I sold about 90 percent of what was on the shop floor in the two days I was open.”

Turns out Northerners were thirsty for a taste of the Southwest, and that interest has paid off for Madre Cacti Co., the Twin Cities’ first dedicated cactus shop in recent memory.

Hamline had been poking around the idea of a career change from running the print shop he’d owned for years. The concept came to him as he recalled the number of people who admired the cactus collection he kept in the sunny windows of his workshop. “It’s a little risky for me,” he says.

Next, he bought a used Dodge Sprinter and drove to Arizona to buy plants from collectors and growers. Hand-selecting the specimens means Hamline can carry a wider variety than he might find ordering remotely from bigger wholesale nurseries.

“The main hangup is you just can’t ship these things,” he says. “Like what freight guy is going to want to transport this stuff?”

Plus, he likes being on the road. When he’s not potting his new plant babies in a quick-draining soil he mixes and sells at the shop, he’s restoring Harleys from the 1940s and ’50s.

× Expand Madre Cacti planting

Inside the industrial-chic shop Hamline renovated, candelabra cacti tower over pots full of pencil cactus, prickly pear, ocotillo, and Myrtillocactus geometrizanscristata (AKA, the crested blue myrtle). This last is Hamline’s personal favorite. “I like the sculptural quality,” he says. “It almost looks like burled wood.” He also admires the funky columnar forms of the Pachycereus and Lophocereus schottii, natives of Mexico and southern Arizona. Prices for the potted plants range from $22 for a windowsill-friendly agave succulent, spiking up to several hundred dollars for specimen plants as tall as a street sign.

Hamline augments a stock of 300 plants (representing 80 different cultivars and species) with wares such as smooth and unglazed Mexican terra cotta pots, cowhide gloves, and Japanese potting tools. Tweezers also will be available for purchase.

“You just get used to it,” he says of the spine pricks. “Some are worse than others. Like the barbs that burrow in.” What can you do? Some sculptural art gets under your skin. 2201 NE 2nd St., Mpls., madrecacti.com

Sign up for our Home & Design newsletter to get the latest style watch for your home.