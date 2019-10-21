Louise Gray Launches Tabletop Collection

× Expand photo by Josh Grubbs Louise Gray Tabletop Collection

Today Louise Gray, the local brand behind the handmade modern textiles, makes its entrée into the kitchen with a swoon-worthy line of tabletop goods.

Since the brand's inception five years ago, cofounders Alexandra Gray Bennett and Jocelin Johnson have grown it from a small collection of machine-washable contemporary quilts to an all-encompassing line of homewares—including hard and soft goods. Bedding, throw pillows, wall hangings, prints, and, most recently, tabletop trays and textiles, are all products that make up Louise Gray's current offering.

“Our philosophy around the Tabletop Collection ladders up to our overarching ethos here at Louise Gray: to create a well-considered home,” said CEO and cofounder Alexandra Bennett.

photo by Josh Grubbs

The new collection consists of topstitched cotton and linen placemats, napkins, table runners, and tea towels (available in three color ways), and maple and walnut coasters and trays that are layered with a felt bottom to protect from scratching home surfaces. In true Louise Gray fashion, the collection reflects the brand's signature Scandi-inspired modern aesthetic. Additionally, every item is handcrafted by local artisans and manufactured sustainably and domestically.

"Moving into this space felt like a very natural step for us," says Bennett, who, along with her business partner, is passionate about entertaining and sharing love through cooking and entertaining.

Earlier this year, the brand removed its wholesale strategy to go direct-to-consumer and offer the full collection at a lower price point on louisegray.com. Prices within the tabletop collection range from $40 to $95. louisegray.com