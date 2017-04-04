Lodge Living: Cabin-Inspired Decor

× Expand Home product photographs by Caitlin Abrams; photographs courtesy of Burlap & Brass (trophy deer); Wilson & Willy’s (chair). April 17 Lodge Living Products

Minneapolis interior designer Lucy Penfield lights up when she describes her great-grandfather’s one-room log cabin just north of Two Harbors. She and her now-grown daughters have long made memories doing simple things, like skipping stones in Lake Superior. Penfield, who recently spent time at Gunflint Lodge as she finished remaking a cabin nearby for a client, says she often brings home reminders of the area, like the smooth lake rocks that she keeps on a window ledge. Here are some more of our favorite ideas and products to keep the lodge fires burning at home.

DIY Décor

Yarn bomb twigs by wrapping them in colorful threads for a new take on decorative arrows. Twigs by Myla Johnson

Sig Olson Journal

Letterpressed with a quote the wilderness author penned in his Ely writing shack. Journal ($14), wilsonandwillys.com

"Bringing wildflowers into urban gardens and homes awakens the feeling of being ‘away’ and connects us to the natural world.” - Christine Hoffman, Foxglove Market & Studio

Cozy Textures

Feather your nest with a faux fur pillow. Pillow ($39-$44), by Cotton Seed Designs, Carver Junk Company, carverjunkcompany.com

Lit Lodge

Armchair travel kinfolk-style with The Outsiders or get lost in Minneapolis author Peter Geye’s new novel, Wintering, set in the Northwoods. The Outsiders ($60), from Askov Finlayson, askovfinlayson.com; Wintering ($31.46), from Magers & Quinn, magersandquinn.com

Deer Deal

Aces are wildly chic in this deck. Antler cards ($15), from Askov Finlayson, askovfinlayson.com

Get in the Game

Pride of place always wins. Cribbage board game ($35), by Hagen and Oats, from Carver Junk Company, carverjunkcompany.com

Form and Function

Rugged and cool, even just sitting on a shelf. Antler knife ($39.99), from Burlap & Brass, burlapbrass.com

Rough Luxe

A mod mount ups a room’s glam factor. Resin trophy deer head ($250), also from Burlap & Brass, burlapbrass.com

Wooly Warmth

Classic wraps that never go out of style. Blankets ($140-$180), by Faribault Woolen Mill Co., also from Burlap & Brass, burlapbrass.com

Get Campy

A 10-ounce steel flask is concealed inside this classic Tartan thermos. Thermos ($19.95), by PicNip, from 14 Hill, 14hill.com

Fresh Air

Infuse your home with the clean scents from the woods. River Birch candle ($20), also from Burlap & Brass, burlapbrass.com

Rustic Comfort

The leather sling on a steel frame is meant to conform to any body type. Chair ($990), by NEU Designs, also from Wilson & Willy’s, wilsonandwillys.com

